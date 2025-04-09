Griffins junior point guard Tam Yoshida named to All-County Team

Los Alamitos junior point guard Tam Yoshida, who in March was named co-MVP of the Sunset League, has received another notable honor for her outstanding 2024-25 season by being placed on the All-County Third Team by the Orange County Register newspaper.

Yoshida led the Griffins (19-9) to their third consecutive Sunset League title (a co-championship with Fountain Valley and Corona del Mar), and for the entire 28-game season, Yoshida directed the offense, averaged 14.8 points per game, hit 62 threes, scored in double figures in 21 out of 26 games, and had a career high of 29 points in a triple overtime victory over highly ranked Portola.

“Tam is such an excellent player on both ends of the court,” said Griffin Coach Maya De Anda. “She can pass, defend, and score, and she is an unselfish leader. Even as a freshman, she was a clutch player who helped us win a championship.”

De Anda was referring to a final-minute three-pointer that the then-freshman Yoshida drained in the final game of the 2023 season that iced a victory over Corona del Mar and secured the first of three consecutive league championships.

Yoshida is joined on the All-County Third team by two other standout Sunset League players: Fountain Valley senior point guard Victoria Om, who was the league co-MVP along with Yoshida, and Marina’s high-scoring junior Rylee Bradley, who was also on the All-Sunset-League First Team.

“It’s great that Tam is getting recognized for being among the best players in Orange County,” said De Anda. “She has worked hard to earn that recognition.”