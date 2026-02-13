Griffins girls basketball to face Dos Pueblos in Playoffs

The Sunset League Champion Los Alamitos girls basketball team will face Dos Pueblos High (17-11) at the Griffin Center tonight, Thursday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m., in the first round of CIF Southern Section playoffs.

Los Alamitos (20-7) won its fourth consecutive league title in the Sunset Conference this season, and the CIF ranked the Griffins No. 54 in the Southern Section, which resulted in a No. 10 ranking in Division 2. This was high enough to earn a home game in the first round. Dos Pueblos, from Goleta, was ranked No. 22 in Division 2.

“I’m proud of our girls for making the D-2 playoffs this year,” said Coach Maya De Anda. “We are excited to compete at this high level in the post-season, and we hope the community can come to the game to support us.”

The Griffins have an 8-1 record at home this season while the Chargers are 6-7 on the road.

Dos Pueblos finished in second place in the Channel League with an 11-3 league record. The Chargers ended their regular season on a five-game winning streak.

The Griffins won the Sunset League title outright with an 11-1 record and finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak.

More Griffins Playoffs

The Los Alamitos high boys soccer team opened the CIF-SS Division 2 playoff on Wednesday, (past Sun press time) with a home game against Colony High. The Griffins (9-16-2) finished fourth in the Sunset League, while Colony (11-6-2) was the second place team out of the Hacienda League.

Los Alamitos High boys basketball team opened the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs with a home game against Loyola High School on Wednesday (past Sun press time). Los Alamitos (19-9) finished second in the Sunset League. Loyola (15-15) is the third place team out of the Mission League.

The Los Alamitos High girls soccer team opens the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs with a road game at El Dorado High at 6 p.m. today. The Griffins (7-12-3) were fourth in the Sunset League. El Dorado (9-6-5) was the third place team out of the Crestview League.