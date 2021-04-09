Griffins defeat Huntington Beach in 63-14 game

Los Al student achieves school record with seven touchdown passes in one game

Malachi Nelson threw seven touchdown passes (a single-game school record) in the first half of a 63-14, Sunset League win over Huntington Beach on Friday. According to reports, the Griffins had Nelson kneel on the ball inside the Oiler 20 yard line, to end the first half. Nelson did not play in the second half.

Nelson connected with Makai Lemon on two touchdown passes, including one that saw Lemon break tackle after a short pass reception, then weave through the Oiler defense for a long break. Lemon also had an interception on defense and found blockers down the sideline for a long pick-six.

The Griffin defense also had a strip sack by Lane Broderick. Jeremy Guitierrez scooped up the loose ball and went the distance for another defensive touchdown.

The Griffins are now 4-0 (3-0 in Sunset League) and ranked No. 5 in the Orange County rankings. The Griffins play on the road this week against Fountain Valley on Thursday.