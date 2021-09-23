Griffin volleyball heads into league play

The Los Alamitos Varsity Girls Volleyball team is building momentum in this 2021-22 season and will host home games this week against Corona Del Mar on Tuesday and Laguna Beach on Thursday. Coach Dave Huber in his 17th season at Los Al has this team focused on the remaining nine matches of their schedule with five of those matches determining the final CIF team ranking for the Sunset Surf League Division.

The Griffins defeated Fountain Valley last week in three straight sets, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17, with dominating performances from the entire team winning this home game classic.

The team then traveled to Las Vegas playing in the Durango Invitational over the weekend. The Griffins were upset in the finals playing against the Mountain View Bruins from (Orem, UT) in the Challenger Division, 26-24, 19-25, 21-25, going three epic, hard fought sets.

