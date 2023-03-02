Griffin Girls Advance

The Los Alamitos High girls soccer team won their opening round game in the CIF State Championship tournament on Tuesday at Los Alamitos High. The third-seeded Griffins topped No. 6 Cathedral Catholic, 4-1, with goals from Zamorah Malinoski, Kaylee Noble (pictured above), Sanaa Guyness, and Baylee Fernley. The Griffins advanced to the second round, where they will face Westview High of San Diego on the road, Thursday at 5 p.m. The Griffins were CIF-SS runners up after reaching the championship game and coming up short in a penalty-kick shootout against Santa Margarita. Photo by Donnegan Lobo