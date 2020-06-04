Galactic Unite grant establishes LAEF rocketry class

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation is offering a new rocketry class this summer thanks to a grant from Galactic Unite. Galactic Unite represents a unique collaboration between Virgin Galactic (the world’s first commercial spaceline), its community of Future Astronauts, The Spaceship Company and Sir Richard Branson’s Foundation, Virgin Unite. Together, they seek to drive positive change for young people by channeling their collective energy and resources while working to ensure that future generations are equipped to apply the space perspective to Earth’s greatest challenges. They generously funded the class through the Southern California Community Grant Program. Their mission is to inspire and support young people to pursue STEM education in order to seek answers to global challenges and change the world for good.

LAEF’s Rocketry class is being offered online as part of LAEF’s Virtual Summer Enrichment Institute. LAEF’s very popular science teacher, Ms. Melodie Fox, developed the curriculum and will teach the class during both sessions of SEI. The class will do hands-on lessons, games, activities and experiments all created by NASA. It will incorporate rocket history and the science behind how rockets launch into outer space by experimenting with basic stomp and water rockets to the more complex flying rockets. The class will be a BLAST.

A total of four rocketry classes are being offered and there are two different class times available during each session of SEI. There are still spots available in all four classes. To register for classes and view flyers with additional information, please visit www.LAEF4kids.org/summer.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF impacts all students by providing significant funding for STEAM teachers and instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources. For more information, visit www.LAEF4kids.org or email info@LAEF4kids.org.