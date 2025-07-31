Fundraising continues for injured Seal Beach Lifeguard

Online fundraising continues for the Seal Beach lifeguard who was injured last month.

As of 2:18 p.m., Monday, July 28, the GoFundMe drive for Isaiah Osorio had raised $170,735. The goal: $190,000.

More than a month has passed since Seal Beach Lifeguard Isaiah Osorio, 20, was injured while instructing junior lifeguards. He was injured on Friday, June 27.

A box on a table on the ground floor of Seal Beach City Hall (on a table near the City Clerk Office counter) accepts “Cards for Isaiah.”

Osorio suffered a spinal injury, according to the GoFundMe drive, started by Ricky Leung on behalf of Kimberly Idio.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, Osorio was a Los Al High grad, and had been accepted for UCLA in the fall of 2025.

Leung updated the GoFundMe page on July 23 with information from Osoroi’s family. Osorio is now at Craig Hospital.

“Isaiah has been weaned off the ventilator and is now breathing completely on his own during the day. He was recently fitted with a speaking valve and even a red cap to cover his trach — a major step toward removing it altogether,” according to the Osorio Family.

“Isaiah is working hard every day with his PT and OT therapists. He’s using e-stim therapy to help rebuild brain-to-muscle communication and recently tried adaptive equipment to play Xbox. Watching him stretch, move, and engage in therapy with determination has been nothing short of inspiring,” according to the Osorio Family.

“We still have a long road ahead with future outpatient therapy back home, home and transportation modifications, adaptive equipment, and the transition back to school when he is ready. We are celebrating every little win along the way,” according to the Osorio Family.

Top donors include Chirs Nguyen ($2,000), the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce ($1,500), the Long Beach Junior Lifeguard Foundation ($1,455), the Long Beach Lifeguard Association ($1,000), LAHS Water Polo and Swimming ($1,000).