Free dinners given to community affected by pandemic

More than 450 free lasagna, salad and breadstick meals were recently distributed to seniors and others affected by the pandemic, thanks to the Huntington Beach Police Officers Association and Laird Coatings.

The meals, prepared by Chef Dimitri Kourkoulis of Buon Gusto Italian Cuisine & Deli at 4911 Warner Ave., HB, were given to locals affected by the virus as a way of neighbors helping neighbors.

“Our association of first responders is so grateful to our community, who support the police and are going through a challenging time, that we wanted to help locals in need,” said Yasha Nitikin, President of the HB Police Officers Association.

Laird Coatings President Ed Laird said, “It was a great event to partner with our police to feed the less fortunate. Our officers plan on doing this again for our seniors, at local restaurants. This is really a great service and shows how we care for one another.”

Buon Gusto Owner Peter Kourkoulis, who gave the sponsors the meals at cost, said his restaurant was honored to be selected to provide the delicious meal.

HB City Council Member Barbara Delgleize helped distribute the food outside Buon Gusto, along with fellow city officials, Patrick Brenden, Mike Posey and Kim Carr.

Brenden said, “It was an honor to be there to lend a hand and to have the opportunity to hear the heartbreaking stories of layoffs, illness, and hardship. I’m glad our community has so many people who care enough to care for one another.”