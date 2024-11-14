Free ‘Christmas Carol’ play at Chapel of the Harbour

Come and be filled with ye olde Dickens’ London atmosphere as you step back to a time long ago: 1843. Revisit the unforgettable character, Ebenezer Scrooge, the old miser with his familiar adage, “Bah Humbug!” Mark Savalle, who acted in TV shows, “Facts of Life” and “Dallas,” said that although he liked working with Hollywood stars, Cloris Leachman and Patrick Duffy, his role as Scrooge at this annual production with ACTS drama group is one of his favorites.

Produced by Scottish playwright and former jazz artist, Kathleen Pedick, the upcoming version of “A Christmas Carol” offers many surprises and unique twists that assure the audience a feel-good experience this holiday season. “Be filled with joy as you hear carolers heartily singing of the Child born in Bethlehem while Bob Cratchit carries Tiny Tim on his tired shoulders, and the crippled child proclaims, “ God Bless us Everyone!” said playwright Kathleen Pedick.

Calvary Chapel of the Harbour at 4121 Warner Ave., in Huntington Beach would like to extend some seasonal Yuletide Cheer to you and yours as we approach Christmas 2024. The dates for the free play are Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.; Saturday Dec. 7, at 5 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m.

No tickets are required at the free performances, and there’s complimentary Hot Chocolate, Hot Apple Cider and Christmas Cookies served at the intermission in the Courtyard. If you have any questions please call the Calvary Chapel of the Harbour office at: (562) 592-1800 and http://www.ccoth.com.