Free 24th annual International Celebration of Christmas

Christmas traditions from around The World presented through costumes, song and dance are featured at a free International Celebration of Christmas at Old World Village, 7561 Center Avenue in Huntington Beach on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. in the Old World Village Festival Hall. Travel to Germany, Japan, Korea, Kenya, Latin America, Hawaii, Samoa, Sweden and Vietnam to see how other countries celebrate the beloved holiday, then join in singing familiar Christmas Carols with the international cast of characters.

Celebrate the Christmas Season with an intercultural and interdenominational live reenactment of the First Nativity during the free, annual program hosted by Old World owners Bernie Bischof and Cyndie Kasko, who are thrilled to bring this event to Orange County and share the true meaning of Christmas. The brother and sister team who produce a Christmas Market in a charming Bavarian Village setting, also serve food, desserts and drinks in a popular restaurant, bakery and deli year-round.

Susan and Mark Munsell who produce the event said: “We are inspired to share the joy of Christmas, talented members from a variety of Church Congregations and related ministries as they come together to create the angel choir, narration, cast, crew and performance of the Christmas Story and the birth of Christ.”

This program includes participation from; American Clergy Leadership Conference, DeStefano Productions LA, Iglesia Nueva Vida, Life Line Community Church, Latin Brothers Entertainment, Los Angeles Family Church, Plain Truth Family Mission, Sadoc Christian Church, Talita Cumi Iglesia, The People’s Church and Young Christian Leadership Conference.

Admission to the event is free. However, all proceeds and donations will benefit American Family Housing – https://afhusa.org providing an array of services to support homeless and low income families and adults to secure a stable home.