Four-way race in Seal Beach District One

Four individuals are running to for Seal Beach City Council District One in November.

This will be an all-mail ballot general municipal election.

The Seal Beach City Clerk’s Office released the names of the candidates on Monday, Aug. 10.

The nomination period ended Friday, Aug. 7.

In Seal Beach, a candidate must get 50% of the vote plus one to win an election. If none of the candidates in a given district reaches 50% plus one, the top two candidates will go to a runoff election.

Historically, elections with multiple candidates have gone to runoffs.

Current District One Council Member Joe Kalmick has termed out of office.

District One

The candidates are listed below in the order provided by the City Clerkr’s Office. All information below comes from the City Clerk’s Office.

• Matthew Terry, an architect. Notice of Intention statement: July 13. Nomination papers submitted to the City Clerk: July 20.

• Scott Davis, a real estate entrepreneur. Notice of Intention statement: July 15. Nomination papers submitted to the City Clerk: July 22.

• Matt Smith, a sports broadcaster. Notice of Intention statement: July 20. Nomination papers submitted to the City Clerk: July 27.

• Perla Mendoza, a CEO/nonprofit boardmember. Notice of Intention statement: July 17. Nomination papers submitted to the City Clerk: July 31.

District Three

In District Three, incumbent Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau is running unopposed. Notice of Intention statement: July 13. Nomination papers submitted to the City Clerk: Aug. 3.

District Five

In District Five, incumbent Councilman Nathan Steele is running unopposed. Notice of Intention statement: June 16. Nomination papers submitted to the City Clerk: July 31.