Foley sworn in to 2nd District OC Board of Supervisors seat

Having won a special election to fill the remainder of Congresswoman Michelle Steel’s seat, Supervisor Katrina Foley has taken the oath of office for the 2nd District for the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

Foley was sworn in at noon on March 26, at the Hall of Administration in Santa Ana. The Oath of Office was Administered by Superior Court Judge Karen L. Robinson, with Supervisor Foley’s family, key staff members attending.

“Today is the culmination of so much hard work,” said Supervisor Foley. “But it’s also the beginning of an important new journey.”

In her inaugural address, Foley outlined her core priorities for her first term in office, including:

• A strengthened COVID response focused on vaccine distribution

• Establishing public transparency through weekly briefings, town halls and satellite offices,

• Continuing to address homeless needs and veterans.

Foley represents Orange County’s 2nd District, including Costa Mesa, Cypress, Huntington Beach, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Newport Beach, Seal Beach, Stanton, the unincorporated area of Rossmoor, and portions of Buena Park and Fountain Valley.