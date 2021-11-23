FNL Championship Friday

Friday Night Lights Youth Flag Football completed its record setting Fall Season last week with “Championship Friday” at McAuliffe Middle School! The best 8 teams in each of the 4 divisions competed for the ultimate 1st place trophy. It was a great atmosphere on Friday night as the kids were competing at a very high level while having a ton of fun. In the end, only 4 teams were able to say that they were the best team in their division!

According to Commissioner, Mark Broersma, the season started with over 1,500 kids and 185 teams! “It was great to see so many kids getting back outside and enjoying some flag football with their friends. The past year and a half have been really tough on these kids, so it was just awesome to see this many ready to get back outside with their friends playing sports.

Spring 2022 registration is currently taking place. All registrations are done online via the website at www.LosALFNL.com Season runs February – May.

Photos by davepeetersphoto.com

