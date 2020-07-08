First Virtual Summer Enrichment Institute works

Each year, LAEF’s Summer Enrichment Institute (SEI) is an essential part of summer for Los Al parents and students alike, offering fun and educational learning opportunities for students in grades TK-8, and a much-needed break for their parents. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, LAEF launched this indispensable program virtually and with great success.

LAEF’s first session of Virtual SEI was launched on June 8 and Session 2 began on June 22, offering over 46 fun and academic enrichment classes to nearly 600 students. Session 2 wrapped up on July 2.

“I’m so impressed with our teachers, parents, students and staff,” stated LAEF Programs Manager, Mike Kahn. “Teaching, sharing and learning virtually posed some challenges in the beginning, but everyone embraced the new format and, as a result, the kids had a great time learning and parents were still able to enjoy a nice break.”

Typically, on the last day of each session, family and friends are invited to join their child’s class so the students can share their final projects and presentations with them. On June 19, the final day of Session one, parents and friends joined the virtual classrooms to enjoy watching their children’s presentations. Parents and teachers alike shared fun photos and videos of their kid’s projects throughout the session with LAEF staff, who created a highlight video that can be viewed on the LAEF website at: www.laef4kids.org/summer-enrichment.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF provides significant funding for STEAM teachers and instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources, to impact all students. For more information, visit www.LAEF4kids.org or call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424.