First Chick-fil-A in Huntington Beach assists charities, creates jobs

Chick-fil-A recently opened its latest restaurant in Huntington Beach at 16961 Goldenwest St. (near Warner Avenue). The new facility will provide jobs for 100 full and part-time employees.

In honor of the opening, Owner Blake Wohlgemuth donated $25,000 to Feeding America in the Greater Los Angeles area and will provide three local charities (Robyne’s Nest, Waymakers Youth Shelter and the Huntington Beach Police Department) with free Chick-fil-A entrees for one year.

The restaurant, open from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday, features two drive-thru lanes and a walk-up window, where you can order. There’s also a covered patio dining area.

“I am grateful for the support we have received from the community and look forward to continuing to build my team and providing excellent service for all our guests in Huntington Beach.” said Wohlgemuth, who also owns a Chick-fil-A in Westminster.

“Huntington Beach is a fantastic place to open a businesses and we are excited to welcome another great addition to Surf City,” said Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark. “Like many residents, I have been waiting in anticipation for this newest Chick-fil-A location to open. I have no doubt that it will have tremendous success.”

“This exciting addition to Surf City, not only brings delicious flavors to our palate but also serves as a testament to the vitality of our local business environment,” said State Senator Janet Nguyen. “The arrival of Chick-fil-A is a clear indicator of our city’s commitment to creating jobs and fostering a thriving business community.”

“I’m honored to be chosen by Blake Wohlgemuth as a Community Hero and given Chick-fil-A for a year for our hard-working volunteers,” said Robyne Wood, creator of Robyne’s Nest.

“It takes a village to raise a child and even though our students are on the older side of childhood, they need us more than ever to help teach them the things in life they missed out on and fill in those gaps to get them to self-sufficiency. I am thrilled to have Blake come along side of us in this journey, not only providing meals for our students, but treating our volunteers to some meals as well,” Wood said.

Nancy Galeana, Program Director of Community Care at Waymakers Youth Shelter Huntington Beach, said: “I’m extremely grateful to have Chick-fil-A as a friend of the Huntington Beach Youth Shelter and Gang Prevention/Youth Development Program. They have been an ongoing partner in providing a catered meal to our GPYDP’s Back to School Workshop as we get youth and parents ready for a new school year.”

“Through their partnership, they have also impacted the Youth Shelter by providing meal cards which assisted our young residents and staff to enjoy a delicious meal when our stove broke. The meal cards were also beneficial to our clients and their families when they went on family outings. We were surprised to receive the Community Heroes award and be one of the recipients of the cards. We are thankful for Chick-fil-A.”

Michael Rogers, Discipleship Leader at Refuge Calvary Chapel, Huntington Beach said: “I am very pleased that they created their first restaurant in Huntington Beach. They care about and give back to the communities they serve and provide quality food for a fast food business.”