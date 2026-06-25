Everyone invited to Kiwanis 4th of July Pancake Breakfast

The Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach, on behalf of its Foundation, is proud to sponsor an annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast at Lake Park in Huntington Beach. This is a legacy event planned to help the City celebrate our great nation’s 250th Birthday. According to Bill Ellis, a 50+ year member of the club, the event dates back to 1976 when the breakfast kicked off the USA 200 celebration.

The event begins at 7 a.m. and concludes at 10 a.m. with the start of the Huntington Beach Parade. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, and a beverage all for the friendly price of $10. Tickets are available on the Kiwanis website at http://www.kiwanishb.org.

Event Co-chair Jim Ketchersid said: “The event brings the community together to celebrate the holiday with a great breakfast prepared by volunteering Kiwanians and served by the club’s sponsored youth clubs from local high schools.”

Huntington Beach City Council member and former mayor Pat Burns said: “The Kiwanis 4th of July pancake breakfast is always a hit!” In 2025 the annual breakfast served more than 800 meals. “Good food and the proceeds go to Kiwanis scholarships and other charitable efforts! It’a a quality breakfast for a great price! Don’t miss this pre-parade event!”

Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach President Kathy Knight said: “For generations, Kiwanis pancake breakfast has been a tradition that brings our community together. It’s a chance to celebrate our country, reconnect with neighbors and support programs that benefit local children and families. We would love to see everyone there this year enjoying some pancakes.”