Esther Kenyon receives Americana Award

By Loreen Berlin

For the Sun

Esther Kenyon was one of the honorees at the Cypress College 45th annual American Awards ceremony, held Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Disneyland Hotel.

Although technically not a Seal Beach resident, Kenyon has been active in the Seal Beach community for 13 years, as previously reported in the Sun. She is a past Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce ambassador, is active in the Seal Beach Lions Club and is the founder of the Seal Beach Community Performing Arts Association.

Fellow “Citizen of the Year” for Los Alamitos, Dr. William Poe V, is a dentist who believes, “it takes a village” to maintain a strong community and he holds that effort close to his heart.

He says what motivates him is his sense of, “Simply doing what is right in life and always trying and striving to be your best.”

Poe is a charter member of the Los Alamitos Football Foundation.