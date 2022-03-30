Davis Estates Winery hosts fundraiser for Sunset Beach Community Association

Looking to have some fun and try delicious wines, A Taste of Napa in Sunset Beach, Come to the Nobles Family Community Center (16861 12th St., near North Pacific Avenue) from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, April 24 for a fundraiser to help the area.

Mike and Sandy Davis of Davis Estates, a more than 110-year-old winery in Napa Valley, said they are donating 100% of the event proceeds to the Sunset Beach Community Association because “everyone in Sunset Beach welcomed us with open arms when we bought a house here in 2008. We loved the personality of the people and beauty of beach life. Folks here are friendly, low key and so diversified! During the recent Covid lockdowns, restrictions prevented gathering and the many local activities annually held here. This presented a challenge for the local association. We saw a need to support this wonderful community. What we do is fun as everyone loves wine and it represents joy and celebration. What better way to combine that philosophy with our efforts to help each other. We are grateful for the opportunity, to give back!”

“It’s such a privilege to have the fine wines, attendees will also have the opportunity to place orders at a 20% discount. There will also be a charcuterie plate as well,” said Dawn McCormack, association vice president.

“The Community Center is dire need of funds to pay for property taxes and upkeep since we have not been able to have events, such as the Chili Cookoff,” said Cheryl Coleman, a Sunset Beach Woman’s Club and active area volunteer. “We will be having the next Chili Cook off September 24th as long as there are no more COVID outbreaks but we really need help in the meantime.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize said, “The Davis Wines are delicious and it’s such a wonderful cause,”

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. You can call Dawn McCormack with any questions at: 562-343-0218 or email her at dawnmcco@aol.com.

