Dates announced for key Huntington Harbour area community events

The 16th annual Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Boutique, which supports local youth music programs, will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7 at Huntington Harbor Place, 16889 Algonquin St., Huntington Beach. “There will be spectacular vendors and fabulous opportunity prizes,” said boutique Chair Kim Weddon. “I want to thank all participants and vendors for supporting this worthy cause.” For information, contact 714-206-1496.

The 61st annual Huntington Harbour Boat Parade, whose theme is “The Power of Music,” will occur Saturday, Dec. 9th and Sunday the 10th. Learn more at hhboatparade.org. The Cruise of Lights will be on Dec. 16, 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23. Further information is at cruiseoflights.org.

Philharmonic Chair Lauren Claus also said their office is being refurbished for the first time in more than 30 Years with new carpet, paint and furniture, prior to the boutique. It’s at Suite D5, near the Great Wok Chinese Restaurant.

The Philharmonic committees support an extensive array of music education programs, which are offered at no charge to all public and private schools in Huntington Harbour, Seal Beach, Huntington Beach and throughout Orange County. More than 3 million children have enjoyed the youth music education programs since it began in 1958.