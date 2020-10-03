Crime Log: published Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

IN SEAL BEACH

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—10:47 a.m.—Electric Avenue and 12th Street—Point of entry: a smashed window. Loss: unknown at that time. Occurred overnight. Report taken.

• Burglary Report (Priority 3)—3:36 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person said their bank security box was broken into. The theft occurred sometime since Feb. 20, 2016. Loss: jewelry and gold. Report taken.

• Fraud (Priority 2)—4:27 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person said a guest inside a room was using a fraudulent credit card. A man and woman were both in the room, apparently with kids. As of 4:30 p.m., the reporting person said they had received a call from the victim about her credit card being used. As of 4:43 p.m., the victim called the police. She said she wanted to press charges. As of 5:14 p.m., police determined the room was vacant. Report taken.

• Burglary Report (Priority 3)—4:56 p.m.—Elder Avenue (College Park East)—The burglary apparently took place over the previous four days. Point of entry: unknown. The home was under construction. Loss: various items were missing. Report taken.

• Fraud (Priority 2)—5:59 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—A man gave someone at the location a fake $10 bill. He was still present. As of 6 p.m., he was being cooperative. As of 6:12 p.m., responding officers apparently determined no further law enforcement services were required at that location. Report taken.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

• Arrest—Avalon Drive and Catalina Avenue—Seal Beach Police arrested Courtney Lynn Peterson on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and 17th Street—Police arrested Robert Gates on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Rossmoor Center Way—Police arrested Michael Norris on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI Alcohol.

• Arrest—Fifth Street—Police arrested Andy Samuel Moreira on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing/or resisting/etc., a public/peace officer/or emergency medical technician.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

• Arrest—First Street and Marina Drive—Police arrested August James Morrow on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI Alcohol.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

• Assist Outside Agency (Priority 3)—8:51 a.m.—Lampson Avenue—The reporting person said an 80-year-old woman fell and hit her head. As of 8:52 a.m., Orange County Fire Authority paramedics were en route. She had apparently tripped over a fence. According to the log, she was bleeding from her wrist. Police took a report.

• Citizen Assist (Priority 3)—10:08 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard (Police Department Headquarters)—An individual dropped off items for the officers. The individual spoke to a commander the previous week.

• Citizen Assist (Priority 3)—12:02 a.m.—Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person said he filed a report at the Black Lives Matter event and wanted to speak to someone.

• Illegal Dumping (Priority 3)—12:31 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person said a woman just dumped a couch on the southside of a business. The reporting person described the couch as full-sized. As of 1:27 p.m., police contacted the woman and she agreed to retrieve the dumped property. As of 2 p.m., she had removed the couch.

• Transient (Priority 3)—5:58 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person said a transient man was in the alley. The reporting person said the employees at the location were nervous about leaving the workplace because the front door was boarded up. The reporting person requested the man in the alley be moved along. As of 6:35 p.m., police were unable to locate the man in question.

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Anderson Street—Police arrested Michael James Churcher on suspicion of misdemeanor driving with a suspended or revoked license.