Crime Log: published Thursday, May 9, 2019

Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on a detailed version of the log from roughly 6 a.m., April 26, to 6 a.m., April 30. The combined documents represent 121 pages of information covering 285 incidents. Space does not permit listing of all incidents or arrests.

IN SEAL?BEACH

Friday, April 26

Municipal Code Complaint (Priority 3)—6:10 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said an individual was using a power washer. Police unit 106 arrived, determined the individual was no longer at the scene, and determined no further law enforcement services were required. Incident response time: 53 minutes 57 seconds.

Car Burglary (Priority 3)—9:09 a.m.—Wisteria Street (College Park East)—The caller reported a car burglary that took place sometime during the night. Loss: unknown at the time of the call to the police. Point of entry: unknown. Police unit 106 took a report. Incident response time: 31 minutes 26 seconds.

Car Burglary (Priority 3)—10:53 a.m.—Oleander Street (College Park East)—Sometime between 8 p.m., Thursday, April 25, and 10:45 a.m., Friday, April 26, someone took money and gift cards from the caller’s car. Point of entry: unknown, the car may have been unlocked.

Civil Issue (Priority 3)—12:46 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller contacted 911 to report being upset over a return. Police unit 106 arrived only to be told by the caller that the matter had been handled. No further law enforcement services were required. Incident response time: 16 minutes 49 seconds.

Transient (Priority 3)—6:26 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man was lying on the grass near the patio. The caller and another individual asked him to leave, but he refused. Police unit 207 responded and determined the man was heavily intoxicated. As of 7:06 p.m., the man was transported to another location. Incident response time: 26 minutes 23 seconds.

Transient (Priority 3)—7:40 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a woman was causing a disturbance and refused to leave. As of 7:45 p.m., she had left the area on foot. As of 7:47 p.m., the caller said she threatened to strike an employee and requested that police advise her against trespassing at the location. As of 7:50 p.m., police unit 206 had contacted her. As of 7:55 p.m., police unit 207 told dispatch that she had been advised against trespassing and was waiting to get on the bus. Police unit 241 was apparently available for back up but did not participate. Incident response time: 3 minutes 27 seconds.

Petty Theft (Priority 2)—9:08 p.m.—Westminster Avenue—The caller said a man took cigarettes and left on foot, taking an unknown direction of travel. Police unit S20 searched for the suspect but was unable to locate him. As of 9:17 p.m., police unit 207 contacted the suspect, who was described as cooperative in the log. He had the property with him. Police unit 206 advised dispatch that the business management desired prosecution. As of 9:18 p.m., unit 207 advised that the property had not been opened. Unit 206 advised that the business would not prosecute if the stolen property was returned. As of 9:32 p.m., the business wanted the man warned against trespassing. As of 9:37 p.m., the man had been released. Unit 206 was en route with the recovered property. Incident response time: 2 minutes 33 seconds.

Saturday, April 28

Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—1:05 a.m.—Almond Avenue and Oleander Street (College Park East)—The caller reported a man in all black clothing walking on Almond Avenue. The caller was concerned about recent car burglaries. Police unit 206 was unable to locate the man in question. Incident response time: 3 minutes 41 seconds.

Disturbance (Priority 2)—11:29 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported a verbal dispute with a customer who was refusing to leave. As of 11:42 p.m., the customer was leaving as police unit 106 arrived. Unit 106 was informed that the matter had been about a customer service complaint. The caller said he was about to contact police to cancel the call. No crime had been alleged. Police unit 141 also responded. Police unit 106 apparently counseled the caller. Incident response time: 8 minutes 52 seconds.

Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—6:16 p.m.—Candleberry Avenue and Oleander Street (College Park East)—The caller said a man riding a bike westbound looked suspicious and didn’t look like he belonged in the area. Police unit 207 was unable to locate the man. Unit 206 was apparently available for back up. Incident response time: 21 minutes 4 seconds.

Welfare Check (Priority 2)—6:37 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller reported a man walking around the parking lot, asking for help finding his car. As of 6:45 p.m., police unit 207 contacted the man. As of 6:50 p.m., the car was located. As of 7:06 p.m., the man was taken home and his son was en route to get the car. Incident response time: 7 minutes 21 seconds.

Sunday, April 28

Disturbing Party (Priority 3)—12:35 a.m.—Blue Heron (Heron Pointe)—The caller complained about a party causing a disturbance. Police units 207 and S20 responded, with unit 241 apparently available for back up. The caller was willing to sign a complaint. As of 12:49 a.m., unit S20 advised dispatch that a first response notice had been issued. Incident response time: 6 minutes 52 seconds.

Suspicious Persons (Priority 2)—4:20 a.m.—Fifth Street—The caller reported seeing two individuals urinate on the caller’s scooter. The caller followed them on foot. The caller described them as male and in their 20s. The caller advised police that a young woman might also be with them. As of 4:24 a.m., the caller speculated that they might have been drinking. As of 4:27 a.m., police unit 207 was on-scene and determined that all three individuals were minors. Police contacted someone about the girl. As of 4:48 a.m., the boys were picked up by their parents. Incident response time: 8 minutes 36 seconds.

Municipal Code Complaint (Priority 3)—11:50 a.m.—Schooner Way (Bridgeport)—The caller said she wasn’t comfortable going to the park due to the dogs. She said there was a constant problem with numerous dogs off leashes. On that particular day, she said she was chased off by boxers. Police unit 107 was apparently unable to locate off leash dogs. Incident response time: 5 minutes 51 seconds.

Transient (Priority 3)—12:20 p.m.—Electric Avenue (Old Town)—The caller sad a woman was yelling and screaming at passers-by. As of 12:22 p.m., she was sitting at the bus stop. As of 12:43 p.m., police unit 107 determined that she was “coarsely exercising free speech in a public place,” according to the log entry notes. She did not want help from the police. She would not identify herself. Police unit 141 assisted unit 107. The disturbance complaint was determined to be unfounded. Incident response time: 12 minutes 42 seconds.

Car Storage or Impound (Priority 4)—1:38 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—Police unit 443 initiated a potential car impound, backed up by unit 444. As of 1:55 p.m., police learned that the registered owner had recently bought the car but with incomplete registration. The registered owner was advised the car was still subject to impound and advised on the citation process to correct the issue. Cited. As the matter was officer-initiated, no incident response time was provided. Unit 443 was on-scene for the longest period of time at 17 minutes 29 seconds.

Monday, April 29

Car Burglary Reported (Priority 3)—5:40 a.m.—Old Ranch Parkway—The caller reported seeing someone trying to open his truck. The caller tried talking to the individual and he kept on trying to open the truck. The caller told police he was afraid to go outside. As of 5:46 a.m., police unit 106 had a suspect at gun point. As of 6:01 a.m., police arrested John Deloach on suspicion of tampering with a car. Unit 106 was assisted by units 107, 241, M6, S19, and S21. Unit 206 was available for back up by apparently did not participate. Incident response time: 5 minutes 23 seconds.

Car Burglary (Priority 3)—8:36 a.m.—Electric Avenue (Old Town)—The caller reported that the caller’s car was burglarized overnight. The caller said the glovebox was open and items were missing: glasses, a hard hat and miscellaneous work items. Point of entry: unknown. Police unit 107 took a report. Incident response time: 9 minutes 26 seconds.

Transient (Priority 3)—9:29 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported a man loitering in the area. As of 9:46 a.m., police unit 107 had arrived but did not observe any criminal activity. As of 9:47 a.m., he had declined an offer of assistance. He appeared to be leaving the area. Incident response time: 18 minutes 31 seconds.

Disturbing Music (Priority 3)—2:13 p.m.—Electric Avenue (Old Town)—The caller complained about music blaring from an unoccupied dune buggy. Police unit 107 was unable to locate the registered owner of the car, so the officer manually turned down the volume. Incident response time: 13 minutes 43 seconds.

Baby Locked in Car (Priority 2)—4:24 p.m.—Guava Avenue (College Park East)—The caller reported that a baby was in a car in front of the location. The engine was not running. The keys were in the car. As of 4:35 p.m., police unit 106 was out with the caller. The child appeared to be OK. As of 4:40 p.m., Mr. C’s was present and the car door opened. Incident response time: 10 minutes 13 seconds.

Tuesday, April 30

Suspicious Property (Priority 3)—4:15 a.m.—12th Street and Electric Avenue (Old Town)—The caller reported a backpack in the middle of the street. The caller felt it was suspicious. Police unit 207 was unable to locate the backpack. Incident response time: 6 minutes 7 seconds.