Crime Log: published Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

Crime Log Compiled by Chris Martinez

IN SEAL?BEACH

Friday, July 23

• Grand Theft Report–(Priority 3)–Sixth Street–2:32 p.m.–Cash was reported stolen from the reporting person’s car. The reporting person believes her nanny took the money. (California Penal Code 487 defines grand theft as the taking of property or cash worth more than $950.)

• Traffic Hazard—(Priority 3)—Pacific Coast Highway—6:29 p.m.—An orange cone was left in the northbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway between the bridges. The reporting person advised there were people swerving around it.

• Drunk in Public—(priority 2)—Pacific Coast Highway—9:04 p.m.—A female guest inside the store opened a beverage and started to drink it. According to the reporting person, the guest appeared to have been drinking and the reporting person was afraid she was going to drive intoxicated. The female offered to pay for the items she used. The female paid for her items and went home with her nephew.

Saturday, July 24

• Disturbing Juveniles—(Priority 3)–Ocean Avenue and 12th Street –11:25 a.m.–Juveniles were seen riding mini motorbikes through an alley. The juveniles’ ages ranged from 3 to 9 years old. The reporting person was concerned for their safety. She told officers that she almost hit them a couple of times.

• Citizen Arrest—(Priority 3)—Seventh Street—12:46 p.m.—The reporting person was having issues with her online permit. She was having a difficult time trying to update the permit.

• Disturbing Music—(Priority 3)—Main Street—3:22 p.m.—An individual was playing the piano on Main Street.

• Violation—(Priority 2)—Marina Drive—6:24 p.m.—Two groups of male individuals were smoking on the jetty.

• DUI—(Priority 2)—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—7:24 p.m.—A white pick-up truck was seen swerving from Goldenwest. According to the reporting person, the driver and occupant were seen drinking something from a can. The reporting person was no longer following the truck as they turned southbound near Seal Beach Boulevard.

• Transient—(Priority 3)—Central Avenue and Main Street—7:43 p.m.—A male transient was seen passed out on a park bench. When confronted by officers, the transient refused resources and left the area.

• Disturbing Party—(Priority 3)—11th Street—9:23 p.m.—The reporting person described a loud party coming from a balcony. This had been an ongoing issue.

• Disturbing Music—(Priority 3)—Lampson Avenue—11:13 p.m.—There was loud music coming from an outside location.

Sunday, July 25

• Transient—(Priority 3)—Electric Avenue—7:58 a.m.—A male individual on the Greenbelt with items all around him was seen on the east side of the Mary Wilson Library, near the Red Car. He stated that he was moving to the library, waiting for it to open.

• Welfare Check—(Priority 2)—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—10:17 a.m.—On the south side of Pacific Coast Highway, a male individual lying on the dirt path adjacent to the street, about 10 feet from the bus stop. Police determined he was alive and well. He was resting before continuing his southward trek.

• Welfare Check—(Priority 2)—Pacific Coast Highway—10:56 a.m.—A male individual wearing jeans and a t-shirt was seen lying down in the parking lot.

• Grand theft Report—(Priority 3)—Fir Avenue—12:53 p.m.—Sometime overnight, the reporting person’s catalytic converter was taken from their brown 2004 Honda Odyssey Minivan.

• Illegal Dumping—(Priority 3)—Yale Lane and College Park Drive—1:46 p.m.—An individual was dumping boxes at the entrance of College Park West and the bike path. According to officers, the female individuals they found showed no signs of dumping any substances or materials. The reporting person was notified.

• Hazard—(Priority 3)—13th Street and Ocean Avenue—2:41 p.m.—In the 13th and 14th alley way off of Ocean, the reporting person described a low hanging wire. Officers identified the wire as a plastic cap that appeared to have been hanging. No hazard was found.

• Disturbing Vehicle—(Priority 3)—Pacific Coast Highway—4:55 p.m.—Ten to 15 vehicles gathered for a car show or car meet. This blocked the access way and took up lots of spots for customers. The reporting person wanted them to leave the property.

• Disturbance—(Priority 2)—Main Street—5:02 p.m.—A transient was yelling at the reporting person. The transient was a female in her 60s with blonde hair wearing a grey sweatshirt. The female transient left the area, traveling to an undisclosed location.

• Municipal Code Complaint—(Priority 3)—Surfside Avenue—8:20 p.m.—Security revealed several reports of individuals on the beach, close to homes having a bonfire. Officers reported the fire was put out.

Monday, July 26

• Municipal Code Violation—(Priority 3)—Fifth Street and Ocean Avenue—1:38 a.m.—Individuals were seen having a bonfire on the beach and being loud. Officers reported the fire was put out and the individuals were leaving the area.

• Car Burglary—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard—9:40 a.m.—Occurring sometime overnight an unidentified suspect smashed the window of a black Chevy traverse. The loss included golf clubs and a large amount of property.

• Vehicle Blocking—(Priority 3)—Sixth Street—12:27 p.m.—A black Mercedes was blocking the driveway of the reporting person. The reporting person alerted a tow truck and had the vehicle moved.

• Grand Theft—(Priority 3)—Montecito Road—1:28 p.m.—The reporting person witnessed the theft of a blue Toyota Prius catalytic converter.

• Disturbing Juveniles—(Priority 3)—Electric Avenue and Main Street—4:22 p.m.—Three juveniles were seen climbing a tree on the east side of Main Street. The reporting person was concerned for the city’s liability.

• Petty Theft—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard—6 p.m.—The reporting person’s son had his black beach cruiser stolen from the front of a store. The theft took place within 35 minutes of the reporting person and her son entering the store. Store security checked video footage. The reporting person stood at the front of the door for officers to arrive.

• Malicious Mischief—(Priority 3)—Pacific Coast Highway—6:26 p.m.—An unknown individual keyed the reporting person’s black Honda CRV sometime between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

• Criminal Threats—(Priority 3)—Lampson Avenue—8:19 a.m.—The reporting person was concerned after receiving a threatening letter.

Wednesday, July 28

• Shots Heard—(Priority 2)—5TH Street—1:11 a.m.—Approximately five hours prior to the report, The reporting person heard two gunshots in the area. He thought his wife might have heard a third.

Thursday, July 29

• Traffic Hazard—(Priority 2)—Pacific Coast Highway and Anderson Street—8:45 p.m.—A male individual was seen walking back and forth in traffic lanes across Anderson. The male individual appeared to be mentally disturbed.

• Petty Theft—(Priority 3)—17th Street—11:57 a.m.—An item was taken from the side yard of the reporting person. The reporting person has video of the suspected individual who was arrested earlier that morning for the same crime. The reporting person reported the loss of a chair, bathing suit and towels. (California law defines petty theft as the taking of property or cash worth less than $950.)

• Welfare Check—(Priority 2)—Lampson Avenue and Old Ranch Place—2:29 p.m.—A boy of about 15 was seen bent over and not looking well. The individual was in the bike lane stumbling as he headed toward Seal Beach Boulevard.

• Malicious Mischief—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard—5:57 p.m.—Someone smashed the reporting person’s taillight.

Friday, July 30

• Transient—(Priority 3)—Main Street—9:41 a.m.—A transient was sleeping in the front of a store.

The transient left the area voluntarily.

• DUI—(Priority 2)—Hazelnut Avenue and Wisteria Street—4:52 p.m.—A white Ford Ranger with pool equipment was driving erratically.

Saturday, July 31

• Suspicious—(Priority 2)—12th Street—4:24 a.m.—An unknown individual rang the reporting person’s doorbell.

The individual was never identified.

Sunday, August 1

• Vehicle—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue —8:17 p.m.—On Seal Beach Boulevard, officers helped push a vehicle off of the road.

