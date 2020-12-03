Crime Log: published Dec. 3, 2020

Editor’s note:

• The Seal Beach section of this week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on seven detailed versions of the log, totaling 236 pages. The summary log provides no details about arrests. The source documents were provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Space makes it impossible to include all incidents, crimes or arrests.

• The Los Alamitos Police Department did not include the priorities of the calls reported in the Los Alamitos section of this week’s log.

IN SEAL?BEACH

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

• Transient (Priority 3)—9:50 a.m.—Main Street (Main Street)—The reporting person said there was a naked transient woman in the rest room who was refusing to leave. The reporting person was a customer calling on behalf of the employees. As of 10:03 a.m., police requested paramedics. As of 10:24 a.m., medical aid had apparently been provided. Assisted.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—12:45 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person said a customer refused to wear a mask and he also refused to leave. He told the reporting person to call the police. As of 12:53 p.m., police counseled both parties and the customer apparently left the area.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

• Transient (Priority 3)—9:54 a.m.—12th Street and Electric Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person said a transient woman was talking to herself. She was last seen near the Greenbelt. Police were unable to locate her.

• Transient (Priority 3)—12:30 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person said a man was walking on the sand and smoking something from a can. Police contacted the man and interviewed him in the field.

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 3)—2:18 p.m.—Driftwood Avenue (The Hill)—There were two skateboard ramps in the street. It was hard for motorists to drive around the ramps. Police advised four juveniles, ages 9 to 12 years old about the problem. They agreed to move the ramps closer to the curb.

• Suspicious Individuals (Priority 2)—9:13 p.m.—Clipper Way (Bridgeport)—The reporting person told police that individuals were running through the neighborhood and knocking on doors. According to the log, there was a large group of juveniles playing basketball at Marina Park that was possibly related. Police checked the area and were unable to locate anyone in the residential tract.

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—11:36 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Adolfo Lopez Drive—A police unit observed wood on the side of the road. Requested message be left for Public Works to pick it up in the morning.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—9:18 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The reporting person said tools were taken from the reporting person’s truck. The toolbox lock was broken. As of 9:21 a.m., the reporting person left for work with the truck. Report taken.

• Animal Information (Priority 3)—2:42 p.m.—Catalina Avenue (The Hill)—The reporting person said a dog was trapped under a fence. It was unknown if the owners were home. As of 2:43 p.m., the dog was panting. Police contacted the homeowner, who apparently told the police that the dog was friendly. The owner asked that the dog be left in the backyard. As of 2:52 p.m., the dog was free. According to the log, the officer advised dispatch that the dog was super unfriendly. As of 2:54 p.m., the reporting person was advised of the disposition of the incident. Someone was en route to take care of the dog.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

• Burglary Report (Priority 3)—9:37 a.m.—Surfside Avenue—Someone entered the reporting person’s room during the night when the reporting person was not home. Loss: wallet and other items. No suspect information. The windows were left open. The suspect may possibly have entered through a window. Report taken.

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 7)—10:07 a.m.—Lampson Avenue and Old Ranch Place—A police unit observed a fallen branch in the road. The branch was cleared from the intersection, broken up and the debris placed at the northwest corner of the intersection. Police requested Public Works pick up the debris on Monday, Nov. 9. Message left for Public Works.

• Transient (Priority 3)—12:09 p.m.—10th Street (Old Town)—The reporting person said a man was loitering in the alley who was walking back and forth and talking to himself. As of 12:51 p.m., police determined no further law enforcement services were required. The man in the alley had apparently been practicing meditation. He told police he would go somewhere else.

• Disturbing Car (Priority 3)—12:22 p.m.—Main Street—The reporting person complained about an unoccupied car that was parked in the alley with the engine running. The reporting person said there was an ongoing issue with the car and with the driver leaving it running for long periods with exhaust coming out of the car. Police determined that there was not an ongoing issue as the driver was visiting the store to buy goods. As of the car running, that was to provide air conditioning for the dogs inside the cart.

Sunday, November 8

• Hazard Reported (Priority 3)—1:31 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Bolsa Avenue—The reporting person said a tree branch hanging over the southbound Seal Beach Boulevard lanes was about to fall. Police determined that the tree did not pose a hazard. The tree was shaking due to winds. Police requested that a message be sent to the city arborist to check on the tree the following week.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—1:33 a.m.—Westminster Avenue—The reporting person said a man wearing a blue jacket and a badge was sitting on the loading dock east of the location, cutting into bags with a box-cutter type of knife. The police found that the Post Office was open for business. Employees were moving mail.

• Hazard (Priority 3)—3:23 a.m.—Surf Place (The Hill)—The reporting person said a tree fell down in front of the location. The reporting person didn’t know if it fell on a car. As of 3:34 p.m., police determined that the car was not hit by the fallen tree. Police requested a message be left for Public Works. Message left.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

• Car Burglary (Priority 1)—3:19 a.m.—Coastline Drive (The Hill)—The reporting person saw someone try to get into their car. The reporting person did not know which way the suspect went when he left. As of 3:27 a.m., police determined that there was no loss. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

• Burglary Report (Priority 3)—6:36 a.m.—Surf Place (The Hill)—Police received a report of both a residential burglary and a car burglary. However, there was no loss from the reporting person’s car. It was unknown if the car was locked. The reporting person located possibly stolen property in her side yard—a backpack, a computer, and a purse. The reporting person speculated the property might belong to a neighbor. The reporting person found a window with shutters that were partially opened. As of 6:53 a.m., police contacted the reporting person. As of 6:57 a.m., police observed an open window on the side of the residence. As of 7:03 a.m., the interior was checked. Report taken.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—3:46 p.m.—Surfside Avenue—The reporting person said a transient woman was sitting on the reporting person’s deck, yelling at the reporting person’s dog. As of 3:48 p.m., the transient woman kept getting up and moving to different chairs. As of 3:49 p.m., she was eating out of a trash bag. As of 3:49 p.m., the reporting person told police the woman had cash in the bag. As of 3:50 p.m., the woman was smoking a cigarette. Police contacted the woman in question. According to the log, she was uncooperative. Police advised/warned/cautioned her about her behavior. As of 3:58 p.m., she was walking away.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—8:44 p.m.—Dogwood Avenue—The reporting party said a man had been walking back and forth in front of the reporting person’s home for the past 20 minutes. He was unknown to the reporting person. He had a package with him. He left in a car. The reporting person was unable to get the license plate number. As of 8:55 p.m., he was gone. As of 8:56 p.m., police arrived at the location and spoke with the reporting person. It was unknown if a crime had occurred. The reporting person was just suspicious.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

• Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—2:19 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard (Old Town)—Someone took tools from a car. Point of entry unknown. The car may possibly have been unlocked. Police determined that the car was ransacked. The victim also had a black air soft or pellet gun pistol that was taken from the car. The victim wanted the report documented to advise the Police Department of a suspect with a possible gun that looks real. Report taken.

• Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—8:07 a.m.—Central Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person said someone stole various items from her front and back yards. As of 8:22 a.m., she told police she had located the stolen items on her neighbor’s yard. She requested extra patrol checks of the area. Log item.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—8:48 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—The reporting person said a man in front of the building had a gas can. As of 8:53 a.m., he was kneeling at the front door and appeared to the caller to be walking around the building. As of 8:57 a.m., police determined no further law enforcement services were required. As of 9 a.m., police determined that the man was having mechanical problems with his truck and he was leaving.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—12:17 p.m.—Marina Drive (Old Town)—The reporting person said an elderly man was exhausted from his walk. As of 12:19 p.m., he was lying down. The reporting person stood by with the elderly man. As of 12:22 p.m., fire/medics had been notified. As of 12:24 p.m., the reporting person called back to report that the Orange County Fire Authority was present. Assisted.

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—5:03 p.m.—Westminster Avenue—The reporting person said a catalytic converter was taken from the reporting person’s car that day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Report taken.

In Los Alamitos

November 13

• Arrest—(Time not available)—Paseo Bonita—Los Al police arrested John Francis, 58, on suspicion of violation of a criminal order.

November 17

• Petty Theft— 11:45 p.m.—Avenue D.—Los Alamitos Police arrested Lilly Raelbrooke, 31, on suspicion of theft of packages.

David N. Young of the Event-News Enterprise contributed to this article.