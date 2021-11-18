IN SEAL BEACH

Friday, September 25

• Disturbing Subject—(Priority 2)—Pacific Coast Highway—10:54 a.m.—A male individual wearing gray shorts and no shirt was seen jumping on top of cars in the parking lot. According to the reporting person the individual jumping on top of cars was possibly under the influence.

• Suspicious Occupied Vehicle—(Priority 2)—Driftwood Avenue and Balboa Drive—11:40 a.m.—A male individual was seen living out of a black Dodge van parked on Driftwood. The reporting person said he had been living in the vehicle for a few days and wanted him to move along.

Saturday, September 26

• Keep the Peace—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard—5 a.m.—A male individual was at the front desk stating that he could not get into his room. The reporting person advised that the individual did not have a room number and their name was not registered to any room. The reporting person informed officers that he wanted the individual removed from the property. The individual waited in the lobby until his friend woke up. The individual’s friend was not answering the phone and it was unknown if the friend was in his room. The reporting person was advised to call back if the individual got upset again.

• Disturbing Juveniles—(Priority 3)—Crestview Avenue and Crest Drive—4:15 p.m.—Juveniles were seen jumping through backyards and ding doing ditching houses. A group of female juveniles were hiding in the back of the reporting person’s house. The reporting person wanted to contact an officer regarding the kids in her yard.

Sunday, September 27

• Counseling—(Priority 3)—Violet Street—1:16 p.m.—About 40 minutes prior to the call from the reporting person, a female individual came to the reporting person’s front door asking suspicious questions and trying to get the reporting person to let the woman into the reporting person’s garage. The reporting person was instructed to contact the Police Department if anyone else arrived at her residence.

• Grand Theft—(Priority 3)—Lampson Avenue—7:04 p.m.—Occurring sometime within a two-hour window, the reporting person’s tailgate was taken from their white 2021 Toyota truck.

Monday, September 28

• Indecent Exposure—(Priority 2)—Bolsa Avenue—2:37 p.m.—A male individual was seen in the men’s restroom; the individual was nude and possibly a swimmer that was changing near the pool.

• Traffic Collision—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard and Old River School Parkway—3:14 p.m.—The reporting person tried to exchange information with the other party. The other party refused to talk to the reporting person. The reporting person involved was not injured, the reporting person rear ended a Silver Honda Accord at 15 mph. The reporting person vehicle is a white Lincoln Navigator. The reporting person was able to get the other party to move over to the bike lane of Seal Beach Boulevard.

• Illegal Parked Vehicle—(Priority 4)—Main Street—3:37 p.m.—A black Rolls Royce was parked in the hancicapped spot. The reporting person said that this was an ongoing problem.

• Water Problem—(Priority 3)—College Park Drive—7:33 a.m.—A broken pipe was seen at Edison Park. The reporting person said there was water going everywhere. The reporting person told officers there was a broken sprinkler on county property. The reporting person was advised to call Public Works.

• Identity Theft—(Priority 3)—Merion Way—9:26 a.m.—According to the reporting person, someone in Arizona was claiming benefits under their name. The reporting person was notified by the IRS.

• Fraud Report—(Priority 3)—Weeburn Road—7:27 p.m.—The reporting person was scammed into wiring money to an individual claiming to be a stockbroker. The reporting person wanted to handle this incident from his home if possible.

• Petty Theft—(Priority 3)—Edinger Avenue—9:23 p.m.—A paddle board was taken from the reporting person’s boat.

Tuesday, September 30

• Transient—(Priority 3)—Pacific Coast Highway—1:20 p.m.—A male individual wearing a jacket and blue pants was seen yelling at customers.

• Transient—(Priority 3)—13th Street—1:55 p.m.—The reporting person saw an individual sleeping at an elderly neighbor’s garage in an alley. The individual had a lot of property with them and appeared to be disturbing the peace. The reporting person wanted the subject moved along from the area before the elderly neighbor tried to get back into their garage.

• Disturbing Subject—(Priority 2)—Pacific Coast Highway—10:31 p.m.—The reporting person saw a large number of vehicles in a parking lot with individuals drinking and causing a disturbance. Officers contacted several parties who left the area shortly after being contacted.

Wednesday, October 1

• Disturbing Noise—(Priority 3)—12th Street—10:42 p.m.—The reporting person reported a loud gathering at a location off of a nearby alley.

• Patrol Check—(Priority 3)—St. Andrews Drive—11:37 a.m.—A vehicle was seen speeding and running stop signs in the area.

The reporting person rides a scooter and was too afraid to cross at Golden Rain to the North Gate area because of the speeding vehicles.

• Driving Under the Influence—(Priority 2)—Pacific Coast Highway and Anderson Street—12:47 p.m.—A black Cadillac Escalade occupied by two females almost hit a group of cyclists and almost rear ended the reporting persons vehicle.

The reporting person lost sight of the vehicle, last seen headed southbound down an alley at Eighth Street just south of Electric Avenue.

Wednesday, October 2

• Traffic Collision—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway—10:36 p.m.—On Pacific Coast Highway, a grey Cadillac and a Black Mercedes S550 were in the southbound lanes. One of the drivers did not have insurance or a driver license.

