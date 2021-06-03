Crime Log Compiled

by Christopher Martinez

IN SEAL?BEACH

Wednesday, May 5

• Reckless Driver—(Priority 2)—11:48 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A car was reported driving recklessly near the mobile gas station.

The White BMW was detained with members of the military assisting.

• Drunk—(Priority 2)—11:50 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—A woman with an open container of Steel Reserve was yelling at pedestrians until she went around the building.

• Illegal Dumping—(Priority 3)—12:14 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A man dumped two large wooden pallets in a driveway belonging to Naval property.

He left in a white pick-up truck and left his business card with the pallets of wood.

When contacted by the authorities, the owner of the truck said he would pick the wood up in 30 minutes.

He just needed room in his truck.

Thursday, May 7

• Grand Theft—(Priority 3)—7:04 a.m.—Laguna Place—Occurring sometime overnight, an unknown person broke into a Seal Beach resident’s home garage and ransacked their possibly unlocked car.

The unknown suspect also stole a bike.

• Disturbing Subject—(Priority 2)—11:26 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A real estate agent and the reporting person were in an extreme verbal altercation with law enforcement standing by.

• Traffic Hazard—(Priority 3)—2:08 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway/ 1st Street—A male with curly hair was in the middle of the street with no shoes, possibly drunk.

He was seen at the 1st light on Seal Beach Boulevard after the bridge coming from Long Beach.

• DUI—(Priority 2)—8:28 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Rhoda Daily was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

• Disturbing Party—(Priority 3)—Lampson Avenue—Loud wedding.

Friday, May 8

• Grand theft—(Priority 3)—A Seal Beach resident storing a boat at a dry dock had a piece of his engine taken off of the boat.

Sunday, May 10

• Counseling—(Priority 3)—10:31 a.m.—Sandpiper Drive—Seal Beach—A resident bought a puppy online from a seller but instead of sending the puppy, the seller sent a request for more money.

• Petty Theft—(Priority 3)—11:13 p.m.—12th Street—Sometime through the night a white 2019 Ford Explorer possibly left unlocked had two bags full of ammunition taken from the vehicle.

• Petty Theft—(Priority 3)—2 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—Three different suspects in two separate incidents were caught on video taking packages from a complex mailbox area through the night.

Monday, May 11

• Fraud Reporting—(Priority 3)—3:08 p.m.—Oakmont Road—A Seal Beach resident posted his refrigerator on craigslist. The man received payment in form of a check. When he went to cash it in, it turned out that it was reported as stolen.

Saturday, May 12

• Transient—(Priority 3)—4:58 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—A man wearing all black and a black facemask was seen walking up and down the candy aisle making other customers uncomfortable.

Monday, May 21

• Trespassing – (Priority 3) – 9:19 p.m. Old Ranch Road—Seven young adults jumped a fence to gain access to a hot tub.

