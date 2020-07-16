Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on eight detailed versions of the log and one summary version of the log, totaling 322 pages.

IN SEAL?BEACH

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

Suspicious Occupied Car (Priority 2)—11:18 a.m.—Adolfo Lopez Drive—The caller told 911 about a man in a car who appeared to be shooting heroin or something similar. The car was apparently on or near the access road that goes to the oil field. As of 11:27 a.m., police requested paramedics. Police found the occupant of the car breathing, but unresponsive. He was apparently transported to Los Alamitos Medical Center. The man’s car was stored. Assisted.

MONDAY, JUNE 29

Car Burglary (Priority 3)—12:34 p.m.—Marina Drive—An individual reported a car burglary that took place over night. Point of entry: unknown. Loss: a wallet. No suspect information.

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

Car Burglary Report (Priority 3)—8:24 a.m.—Second Street—The caller heard the garage door opening at 6 a.m. Someone had broken into the caller’s car, which may have been unlocked. Loss: the garage door opener and a computer. Report taken.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

Patrol Check (Priority 3)—2:01 p.m.—Main Street and Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The caller wanted the police to enforce mask violations. According to the caller, 50 percent of people on the street were not wearing masks. The caller was also upset that all of the businesses were not closed.

THURSDAY, JULY 2

Transient (Priority 3)—2:26 p.m.—Westminster Avenue—The caller reported a transient woman yelling and screaming outside in front of the mailbox. Police apparantly contacted the woman. Police advised/warned/counseled her about screaming and yelling.

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Yvonne Cole on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Disturbing Music (Priority 3)—11:55 a.m.—First Street—The caller complained about loud music coming from a truck in the parking lot off First Street. The caller said the music had been play for more than an hour. As of 12:22 p.m., the caller flagged down a police unit. Police found the car was unoccupied. The caller was advised to contact security if the issue continued. No further law enforcement services were required.

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street—Police arrested John Paul Kelly on suspicion of possession of an open container of alcohol in public, an infraction.

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Fireworks (Priority 4)—8:31 p.m.—Third Street (Old Town)—The caller reported fireworks on either Third Street or Fourth Street. Police were unable to locate the reported fireworks.

Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Forrestal Lane—Police arrested Elijah William Duarte on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

SUNDAY, JULY 5

Patrol Check (Priority 3)—1:34 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said employees at the location were not wearing masks. A police unit advised that the employees were behind a partition and not required to wear masks.

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Gabriel Delossantos on suspicion of misdemeanor petty theft.

MONDAY, JULY 6

Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Ira Dale Schaefer on suspicion of felony robbery.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Tyler James Thiel on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting of less than $950.