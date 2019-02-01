Crime Log: published Jan. 31, 2019

Editor’s note: The Crime Log is based on the most recent and detailed information provided by local law enforcement. This week’s Seal Beach log is based on a summary version of the log. The summary version does not include such details as time of arrest or details about the incident. The Los Alamitos Police provided a detailed version of the log to the media.

IN SEAL?BEACH

Thursday, January 17

Petty Theft from a Car—9:49 a.m.—16th Street—No further details provided.

Fraud—2:07 p.m.—Shawnee Lane, Leisure World (Mutual 11)—A woman apparently reported an unauthorized access of her computer or data.

Arrest—Main Street—Police arrested Alphonso Russell on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol.

Friday, January 18

Assault—1:35 p.m.—Candleberry Avenue—A woman reported being assaulted.

Theft by False Pretenses/Fraudulent representation—5:36 p.m.—Provincetown Street—Incident.

Arrest—Seventh Street and Ocean Avenue—Police arrested Justin Kurt Jacobi on suspicion of obstructing/resisting a peace officer or emergency technician.

Arrest—Marina Drive—Police arrested Andrew Shun Parrish on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Saturday, January 19

Battery—3:12 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—A woman reported being battered.

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Fifth Street—Police arrested Paige Willamenia Radcliff on suspicion of driving un-der the influence of alcohol.

Arrest—First Street—Police arrested Anthony Christopher Flores on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

SuNday, January 20

Grand Theft—8:44 p.m.—Loyola Plaza—Although no details were provided, grand theft is generally defined as the theft of cash or property worth more than $950. The victim was an 87-year-old man.

Arrest—Lampson Avenue—Police arrested Matthew Ryan Bandy on suspicion of trespassing: refusing to leave the prop-erty at the location.

Monday, January 21

Car Theft/Taking of a Car Without Owner’s Consent—8:10 p.m.—11th Street.

Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Rossmoor Center Way—Police arrested Johnathan Ivan Hernandeztorres (sic) on sus-picion of forging/altering a vehicle registration.

Tuesday, January 22

Petty Theft From a Car—6:45 to 9:10 a.m.—Bayou Way.

Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Golden Rain Road—Police arrested Alberto Carrillo on suspicion of possession/etc., of a bad check/etc.

Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Nayresha Reanell Hubbard on suspicion of providing false identification to specific peace officers. She was also arrested on suspicion of shoplifting less than $950 worth of merchandise.

Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Nikira Keyaira Hubbard on suspicion of shoplifting less than $950 worth of merchandise.

IN LOS?ALAMITOS

Friday, January 11

Fireworks—11:31 p.m.—Ticonderoga Drive—Police were called after a resident reported that four subjects were riding around in a golf cart setting off fireworks. Officers responded and cleared the area.

Saturday, January 12

Pumps—3:03 a.m.—N. College Park—Heavy rains fell on the area, causing residents to call authorities asking for the pumps to be turned on because the area “was starting to flood.” Officers directed the request to the Los Alamitos Public Works Department.

Fireworks—2:53 p.m.—Ranger Avenue—The reporting party called police after hearing what they thought was a “bomb” going off in front of residence. Police had found fireworks wrappers in the street near the residence. The reporting party was asked to immediately contact police if suspicious activity or subjects were observed.

Sunday, January 13

Petty Theft—10:02 a.m.—Katella Avenue—A hospital patient called police to report $700 in cash had been taken from his wallet while he was unconscious in Los Alamitos.