Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on 10 detailed versions of the call log, totaling 363 pages that were provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Summary logs provide no details about incidents or arrests. It is not possible to list all incidents or arrests.

IN SEAL BEACH

TUESDAY, MAY 23

• Incident Report Requested (Priority 2)—8:36 a.m.—Marina Drive—An individual requested an incident report for damage to door at a location due to a disturbance that occurred on Monday, May 22. According to the individual, the individual’s ex-girlfriend kicked in the door to the unit. Report taken to document the incident.

• Patrol Check Requested (Priority 3)—10:43 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—An individual was upset that cars run the stop sign all day. The individual wanted someone downtown to write tickets. Log item.

• Municipal Code Violation (Priority 3)—1:58 p.m.—Fifth Street and Marina Drive—An individual complained about an ice cream truck without a permit. The ice cream truck was last seen on Marina Drive headed toward Sixth Street. Police were unable to locate the truck.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

• Traffic Stop—1:52 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Northbound 405 Freeway—Police stopped a car. Police arrested Miguel Orozco on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Disturbing Music (Priority 3)—8:42 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller complained that a man in a Corvette was playing loud music.. The caller described this as an ongoing problem. According to the caller, the man caused a verbal disturbance. As of 9:03 a.m., police counseled both parties and, according to the log, they will learn to work with each other.

• Disturbance (Priority 3)—10:29 a.m.—Westminster Avenue—The caller said a woman who the caller apparently described as a transient was causing a disturbance inside the location. As of 10:35 a.m., police offered her services but she declined. She was leaving the area.

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—1:43 p.m.—Dolphin Avenue and Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—An individual complained about a motorist running a stop sign, just missing a pedestrian. The caller described this as an ongoing problem.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—9:12 a.m.—Fifth Street and Ocean Avenue—The caller said a woman was washing her car in the driveway with loudspeakers on. The caller said the caller asked her to quiet down. According to the caller, she became hostile. Police apparently advised, warned, counseled the woman in question. As of 9:31 a.m., police advised the reporting person that the music was off.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—10:19 a.m.—Birchwood Avenue (College Park East)—The caller reported a man on foot going toward Lampson with a double stroller. The caller was concerned that the stroller was just a cover for the man while he was casing. Police were unable to locate him.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

• Transient (Priority 3)—10:59 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man was bothering customers at the location, not wearing a mask, talking to himself and when the caller approached him, he reportedly lunged at the caller. As of 11:13 a.m., police had contacted the man and determined he was leaving the area.

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—2:47 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a van. Report taken.

• Arrest (Priority 3)—9:59 p.m.—Seventh Street—A caller reported a verbal fight between a man and a woman. Police arrested Brett Johnston on suspicion of domestic battery on a spouse/former spouse/fiancé, or fiancée.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—3:22 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man was looking at women in the women’s clothing department and when confronted he went to another location and did the same. Police were unable to locate him.

• Graffiti Vandalism (Priority 3)—4 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The caller reported seeing five or six juveniles, all boys, tagging in black spray paint on the break retaining wall under the pier on the north side. The caller provided police with a physical description and said they were very polite. Report taken.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—10:11 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Unknown individuals apparently broke into a car during the night. The log provided no information about what if anything was taken or the point of entry. Report taken.

• Suspicious Persons (Priority 2)—11:27 a.m.—Fir Avenue (College Park East)—The caller said two men were going door-to-door and taking pictures. They were also seen in the area the previous day. Police were unable to locate them.

• Keep the Peace (Priority 3)—11:32 a.m.—Island View Drive and Seabreeze Drive (The Hill)—The caller requested a police unit stand by while he tried to get information from an individual whose dog was off-leash and bit the caller’s dog. The caller said he followed the other person home and when the caller was asked for information, the other dog owner caused a disturbance. As of 11:39 a.m., police services were no longer needed. Police spoke with the caller, who reported that the matter was resolved before police arrived.

MONDAY, MAY 29

• Traffic Stop (Priority 4)—1:55 a.m.—12th Street and Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—Police stopped a car. Police arrested Marco Bautista Aaparcio on suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.01% and being it is unlawful for a person less than 21 years old. (California Vehicle Code 23156.)

• Municipal Code Complaint (Priority 3)—6:24 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The caller reportedly an individual with a tent set up all night. Police advised the person in question about the Seal Beach Municipal Code. He packed up and left the area.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—1:30 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a customer at a check stand was not wearing a mask. When asked to wear a mask, the man refused. (At the time, masks were still mandatory in Orange County.) As of 1:33 p.m., the man in question had already left but a second customer also refused to wear a mask. the caller was in a debate with the second person. The caller requested a police unit. As of 1:40 p.m., police had contacted the manager. Both customers had gone somewhere else.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

• Theft (Priority 3)—8:48 a.m.—Seal Way (Old Town)—The caller reported a car burglary. But as of 9:02 a.m., the caller said the car was left unlocked. Loss: a purse, a bag, and a drone. Report taken.

• Theft (Priority 3)—10:34 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller reported a theft from a car. The car was left unlocked. The crime apparently took place between 5:30 p.m., Monday, May 29, and the time of the call to police on Tuesday, May 30. Loss: Dell laptop and iPad. No suspect information. No prosecution desired. Report taken.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—1:43 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The caller reported a man sitting on the barricades to the pier (this was obviously prior to the reopening of the pier), yelling at passersby. As of 2:12 p.m., police arrested Gilbert Garcia on suspicion of public intoxication.

THURSDAY, June 2

• Open Door (Priority 2)—6:16 a.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The caller reported that a garage door off the alley had been open all night. As of 6:39 a.m., police made entry. As of 6:40 a.m., police determined that no further law enforcement services were required. There were no signs of a crime. The garage door was secured. Assisted.