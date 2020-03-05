Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on four detailed versions of the log provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. The combined documents total 117 pages. Space does not permit the listing of all events or arrests.

IN SEAL?BEACH

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

• Petty Theft (Priority 2)—7:59 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said she put a bag containing her purse and other items next to her car and someone took the bag. A woman tried to speak with the caller, distracting her attention. According to the log, the incident may have been a case of distraction theft.

• Transient (Priority 3)—8:14 a.m.—Marina Drive (Bridgeport)—The caller reported a man sleeping in the bushes with a green jacket wrapped around him and a bicycle nearby. As of 8:15 a.m., he wasn’t moving. As of 8:30 a.m., police located the man’s property. Police were unable to locate the man.

• Municipal Code Complaint (Priority 3)—1:10 p.m.—Avalon Drive (The Hill)—The caller reported a film crew of approximately 20 individuals smoking. As of 2:18 p.m., police had apparently confirmed the film permit and advised/warned/counseled the crew about smoking.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—4:55 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and First Street—The caller told 911 about a man walking around while wearing dark clothing, waving his arms around, and walking in the middle of the roadway. The caller said he was headed southbound on Pacific Coast Highway. By 5:01 p.m., police had contacted him. He was apparently advised/warned/counseled about walking in the middle of the street.

• Transient (Priority 3)—5:26 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard (Old Town)—The caller thought someone had set up a homeless camp at the location. According to the caller, someone had nailed a mailbox to a palm tree and put a suitcase, blanket, books, and a sunscreen down next to the mailbox. The caller wanted contact with a police officer and wanted to know if the items could be removed to prevent homeless individuals from gathering there. As of 6:39 p.m., police told the caller that the “camp” was on the property of Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach and they would be responsible for removing the property.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—6 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller reported seeing a man dancing in the northbound lanes while dressed entirely in black clothing. As of 6:29 p.m., police determined the man was OK and was walking in the bike lane.

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—7:33 p.m.—Old Ranch Parkway—Someone took a backpack containing toiletries, cell charger, and $20 cash from the caller’s car.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

• Disturbance (Priority 2)—11:52 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a possibly drunk individual created a verbal disturbance with employees and customers. The individual refused to leave. The caller described him as a frequent customer of the store. As of 12:06 p.m., police had contacted the caller. The customer who reportedly caused a disturbance had gone.

• Person Down (Priority 1)—2:20 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Balboa Drive (The Coves)—The caller reported a body on the ground between the wall and the sidewalk. As of 2:21 p.m., the caller expressed the opinion the man was not breathing. As of 2:31 p.m., the man in question was in police custody. Based on warrants, police arrested Thomas Mosnot on suspicion of making criminal threats, possession of a controlled substance formerly classified as a restricted dangerous drug and public intoxication.

• Vandalism (Priority 3)—4: p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—When an employee arrived at work that morning around 9 a.m., the employee found that someone had tried to smash the front doors. There was a bucket and screw driver on the ground. The apparent attempted burglary occurred sometime during the night. Report taken.

• Possible Drunk (Priority 2)—7:08 p.m.—Sixth Street and Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The caller reported a man in the alley who was stumbling and fumbling through his bag. As of 7:11 p.m., he was lying down behind his car. As of 7:20 p.m., police contacted an individual at the location. The man had a laceration on the bridge of his nose and swelling on his forehead. He said the injuries were caused by falling. He answered all questions appropriately and walked on his own. He refused medical attention. He requested a ride home. According to the log, he did not meet the legal requirements for an arrest for public intoxication. Police gave him a courtesy ride home.

• Traffic Stop (Priority 4)—11:15 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Warner Avenue—Police stopped a car and based on a warrant arrested Tom Lenny Delatorre on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23

• DUI (Priority 2)—7:55 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Lampson Avenue—The caller said a woman driving a car was smoking drugs. According to the caller, she ran a red light as she lit a pipe. Police were unable to locate the driver in question.

• Transient (Priority 3)—11:03 a.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The caller said a man became hostile with employees. He was asked to leave after he clipped his nails inside the location. He was last seen traveling southbound on Main Street. Police were unable to locate him.

• Transient (Priority 3)—2:02 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The man from the earlier incident had apparently returned and was being verbally combative. He was last seen outside the building. The caller said the man told the caller he was coming back. Police checked Main Street, but they were unable to locate him.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—2:27 p.m.—Tulip Street and Lampson Avenue (College Park East)—The caller saw a man on the way to the store and on her way home. She saw him stumbling. He had been standing on the corner at the location for 45 minutes. As of 2:49 p.m., police had contacted him and interviewed him in the field. He had been drinking. He was waiting for Uber.

• Illegally Parked Car Reported (Priority 4)—5 p.m.—First Street—The caller reported a car parked in a handicapped space. As of 5:11 p.m., police determined that the handicapped placard was on the dashboard in plain view.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—10:46 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man just followed a woman out of the store. He was in the parking lot, pacing and yelling. As of 11 a.m., based on a warrant, police arrested Kevin Michael Strawbridge on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

• Medical Aid (Priority 1)—8:27 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—An intoxicated patron fell and was bleeding from the head. He was apparently intoxicated when he arrived. He had been present for the past hour as of 8:28 p.m. The bar had refused to serve him. As of 8:32 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority was present. As of 8:53 p.m., he was transported to another location. Assisted.

• Traffic Stop (Priority 4)—9:25 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Warner Avenue (Huntington Beach)—Police stopped a motorist. Police arrested William Wellington Wise Jr. on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

• Unknown Trouble (Priority 1)—5:57 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard (Leisure World Main Gate)—Seal Beach Police received an automated 911 call requesting a police response. However, the police received word by telephone that no law enforcement services were required. As of 5:59 a.m., police received another automated request for a police response. As of 6:03 a.m., police determined the automated requests had been accidental.