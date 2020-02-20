Editor’s note: This week’s Crime Log is based on two documents provided by the Seal Beach Police Department, a detailed version of the log and two summary versions of the log. The combined documents total 21 pages. The 17-page detailed version of the log covered 45 incidents. Please note that the summary version of the log provides few details.

IN SEAL?BEACH

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—8:30 a.m.—Elder Avenue (College Park East)—The caller received a Ring Notification and informed the police. A man wearing a hoodie was last seen walking away from the caller’s home. As of 8:53 a.m., the caller phoned back to advise police that law enforcement services were not required. The man in question turned out to be her gardener, who came out on a different day.

• Hail by Citizen (Priority 3)—8:51 a.m.—Ironwood Avenue (College Park East)—The caller reported a dog in a car to a passing police officer. However, as of 9 a.m., the dog’s owner had been contacted and the dog was OK. No further law enforcement services were required.

• Transient (Priority 3)—1:35 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported a man who had been at the front door of the location, scaring the customers. His pants were falling down. He was last seen in the parking lot, yelling or screaming. Police were unable to locate him.

• Medical Aid (Priority 1)—1:59 p.m.—Electric Avenue (Bridgeport)—The caller reported that his girlfriend was turning blue. As of 2 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority was en route. As of 2 p.m., rescue breathing instructions were being given. As of 2:02 p.m., CPR instructions were being given. The OCFA arrived. As of 2:21 p.m., the woman was being transported. Report taken.

• Disturbance (Priority 2)—2:39 p.m.—Annandale Drive (Leisure World)—The caller said a neighbor kept banging on her door. She said she did not know what she did to upset him, but her neighbor has been creating disturbances with her for more than a month now. Counseled.

• Hit-and-Run with Property Damage (Priority 2)—3:55 p.m.—Seventh Street and Eastbound 22 Freeway—The caller said a car hit the “do not enter sign” for the eastbound on-ramp to the 22 Freeway. The sign was knocked over. Message delivered to California Highway Patrol as of 4:01 p.m. A Seal Beach Police unit moved the debris to the northern shoulder of the road as of 4:10 p.m. The suspect car left part of the front bumper behind. That, too, was part of the debris moved to the shoulder of the road. According to the log, the suspect car was last seen going eastbound on the 22 Freeway. Log item.

• Hit-and-Run Misdemeanor (Priority 3)—8:33 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Town Center Drive—One car hit another. The caller pulled over to the parking lot. The woman driving the other car also pulled over, asked the caller for the call-er’s insurance card and took off. Report taken.

• Arrest Time of arrest not provided—Pacific Coast Highway and North Studebaker Road (Long Beach)—Police arrested Chad William Boyle, on suspicion of drunken driving.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

• Arrest (Priority 2)—12:14 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported a man causing a disturbance n front of the store entrance. The caller needed to leave. As of 12:24 a.m., police contacted the man in question. Based on outstanding warrants, police arrested Daemon Jones [sic] on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance formerly classified as a restricted dangerous drug, and possession of “posses-sion of illegal drug paraphernalia.

• Disturbance, Noise (Priority 3)—1:31 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard (Old Town)—The caller complained about three individuals who had been talking loudly in the unit since 1 a.m. According to the caller, they did the same on Feb. 9 until after 2 a.m. Police advised the talkative threesome against being so loud.

• Arrest—Time of arrest not provided—Surf Place—Police arrested Fernando Nicholas Pozo on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

• Arrest— Time of arrest not provided—Second Street (in Long Beach)—Police arrested Lindey Ron Reategui on suspicion of drunken driving.