Crafts faire draws record crowd

The co-chair of the 2025 Seal Beach Lions Arts and Crafts Faire said the event averaged 200 people an hour during last weekend’s event.

“A little slower Sunday morning but we are in competition with the car show,” wrote Elizabeth Kelly in a Sept. 9 email.

“The Fair was great and I am beyond exhausted,” Kelly wrote.

“We had a near disaster in the morning because the city ran the sprinklers on Friday night so there were lots of muddy and swampy booths. We had record breaking attendance and the Leos did great as well,” Kelly wrote

The Leos is the Lions Club’s youth organization.

“They served over 600 meals. The comments back from our new vendors are just wonderful,” Kelly said.

They loved being there, had great sales and the people of Seal Beach were just so nice,” Kelly wrote.

“Everyone is asking to come back next year. We had some wonderful youth on stage showcasing the talents produced in our local schools and lots of happy kids making art projects in the free Make it and take it booth. Overall it was a great weekend,” Kelly wrote.