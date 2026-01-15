Coyote breeding season means more sightings

It’s important to be aware of increased coyote activity as beach residents and visitors approach coyote breeding season, typically from late January to March.

Two years ago a young child was grabbed by a coyote near the Huntington Beach Pier, according to HB City Councilman Pat Burns.

“The child was 10 feet from his mother near the shore line,” Burns said. “The police ended up shooting two coyotes on the beach that day,” Burns said.

During spring breeding season adult coyotes travel long distances in search of mates and food sources, resulting in more sightings and encounters.

Beach Maintenance Supervisor Terry Tintle said: “My crew and I see at least one coyote a week on Huntington City Beach. We have signs posted along the beach warning the public to be cautious and alert.”

“We have recently noticed a number of feral cats and bunnies on the greenbelt in Sunset Beach,” said Woman’s Club Vice President Dawn McCormack, who walks her dog daily along the greenbelt.

McCormack and other residents have spotted coyotes previously and remain vigilant as their pets are seen as a ready food source for the wild animals.

Here’s what you can do to stay safe: If you exercise outdoors early in the morning, keep a soda can filled with rocks and shake it to scare the animals you encounter.

They don’t like the noise and tend to keep their distance.

While human attacks by coyotes are rare, you can contact Orange County Animal Control at (714) 935-6848 for help.

At home you can cut back vegetation that creates hiding places and shelters.

Quickly harvest ripe/fallen fruit and vegetables, pick up trash/litter and keep lids closed.

