Coyote activity called normal

You’ve probably seen social media comments about coyote activity in Seal Beach.

This coyote activity is apparently normal.

“This is the time of year when adult coyotes may be more visible as they travel and forage more frequently to provide food for growing pups,” according to a July 22 email from Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas. He is head of Support Services of the SBPD. His duties include the city’s in-house animal control program.

“Young coyotes are also beginning to become more mobile, which can result in additional sightings,” Nicholas wrote.

“That seasonal activity, combined with residents sharing sightings on social media, can create the appearance of an increase even when it reflects normal coyote behavior for this time of year,” Nicholas wrote.

“We continue to monitor reports submitted through the City’s coyote reporting portal,” Nicholas wrote.

Dr. Ted Stankowich, associate chair of the California State Long Beach Department of Biological Services, also said the coyote activity was normal.

“Increases in coyote activity are completely normal for this time of year as the new pups and juveniles that were born earlier in the year are now emerging and going out to look for food on their own,” Stankowich wrote in a July 22 email.

Could the restoration of Los Cerritos Wetlands impact coyote activity?

“Since coyotes are already very present in the Los Cerritos Wetlands with at least one den site, restoration of the area shouldn’t cause a significant impact on overall activity (it will still likely only support one pack),” Stankowich wrote.

“If anything, the improved habitat will support more natural prey for the coyotes, which may lead to them spending more time hunting and foraging in the wetlands instead of the surrounding community,” Stankowich wrote.

“Always keep your dogs on a leash when you are out.

“Keep cats indoors at all times.

“If you see a coyote in your neighborhood just walking around and not bothering anyone, it’s a totally normal behavior,” Stankowich wrote.

“If a coyote follows you or approaches you, make lots of noise, wave your arms, and throw objects like rocks to drive it away,” Stankowich wrote.

He didn’t use the term “hazing,” but that was the practice he was describing. (More on that later.)

“Don’t leave pet food, water, or trash laying out on your property. These things attract coyotes into human areas,” Stankowich wrote.

All of his advice was consistent with the city’s Coyote Management Plan, which was updated last year.

“Seal Beach Animal Control Officers do not routinely respond to calls for service for normal coyote behavior, such as sightings,” according to the Coyote Management Plan.

“These calls will be recorded and documented. However, they will respond to calls which involve a sick or injured coyote(s) or if there is a public safety issue, such as a coyote(s) threatening people or resting in an area frequented by people, such as a yard, park, playground, school, etc.,” according to the plan.

“As a last resort, lethal control measures, when employed, are controversial and non- selective. If they are used, they must be humane and in compliance with federal and state laws,” according to the plan.

Which brings us to state law.

“It is unlawful for any person to trap for the purposes of recreation or commerce in fur any furbearing mammal or nongame mammal with any body-gripping trap,” according to California Code of Regulations, Title 14, Code 465.5.

“All furbearing and nongame mammals that are legal to trap must be immediately killed or released. Unless released, trapped animals shall be killed by shooting where local ordinances, landowners, and safety permit. This regulation does not prohibit employees of federal, state, or local government from using chemical euthanasia to dispatch trapped animals,” according to Code 465.5.

In other words, relocating them isn’t allowed under state law.

Which brings us back to local rules. The Seal Beach Coyote Management Plan recognizes multiple threat levels. Seal Beach uses a color coded threat system.

“Level Green: A coyote is seen or heard in an area. Sighting may be during the day or night. Coyote may be seen moving through the area. Education and hazing needed,” according to the Coyote Management Plan.

Hazing is basically behavior intended to intimidate the coyote without harming it. The SBPD distributes blue cow bells for the public to use when they haze a coyote.

“Level Yellow: A coyote appears to frequently associate with humans or human related food sources, and exhibits little wariness of human presence. Coyote is seen during the day resting or continuously moving through an area frequented by people. Education and aggressive hazing needed, volunteer hazing team created,” according to the Coyote Management Plan.

“Level Red: A coyote that has been involved in an investigated and documented provoked or unprovoked close encounter or attack on humans. City staff may work to lethally remove the responsible coyote(s) after a thorough investigation of the incident(s),” according to the Coyote Management Plan.