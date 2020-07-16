County of Orange ramps up testing capacity with private-public partnership

In a model private-public partnership, the County of Orange announced today that thanks to a collaboration with 360 Clinic and the City of Anaheim, the County will be able to significantly increase COVID-19 testing capacity with the opening of large scale drive-through testing at Anaheim Convention Center starting July 15.

“This is really helpful in our fight to get the Novel Coronavirus under control in Orange County,” said Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District. “Ramping up testing particularly among frontline workers and hard-hit communities is essential as we work to better understand the spread of the virus in our communities and work to make better policy that will protect the public while also allowing our residents to go to work, pay their bills and put food on the table.”

360 Clinic will be conducting no-out-of-pocket cost testing leveraging personal insurance reimbursements and federal government assistance for the uninsured, with additional financial support from the County.

“So many Orange County residents, who are among the frontline workers in our community, need testing to protect their health and the health of their families. The Anaheim Convention Center, with its big open space, provides us a wonderful opportunity to provide the critically needed testing services and, at the same time, keep everyone safe,” said Vice Chairman Supervisor Andrew Do, First District. “The Convention Center is also centrally located to be able to serve both Anaheim and Santa Ana, two cities that need access to testing the most, given the high number of cases in those cities.”

Tests will be available for individuals on prioritized for testing by the California Department of Public Health:

• People with symptoms

• Close contacts to people known to have COVID-19

• Healthcare workers and first responders

• Residents and employees of congregate living facilities

• Essential workers (grocery store, food supply, utility workers and public employees)

“This is so important for Anaheim – one of the hardest hit cities in Orange County,” said Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “Anaheim and Santa Ana – Orange County’s largest cities make up nearly 22 percent of our population, but they account for 40 percent of the cases.”

The initial target is to conduct 600 to 800 tests per day, five days per week with a goal of reaching 1,200 per day within two weeks. 360 Clinic and the convention center have the capacity to expand volume depending public health recommendations as well as lab and supply capacities.

“With the ability to test more people, the anxiety over whether it’s just a cough or flu or whether it’s COVID, can be allayed,” said Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, Third District. “The data from this new supersite will help us refine our knowledge of COVID-19 and be better prepared in Orange County.”

Orange County residents who have insurance are requested to contact their medical provider first about getting tested prior to registering for an appointment at the Anaheim Convention Center site; and most HMO’s request that members obtain testing through their own provider.

Orange County residents who meet the aforementioned criteria may register online starting today in the evening at http://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/supersite. Participants will be asked to provide their contact information along with their health insurance information (if they have it) while selecting their appointment date and time. Once an individual has successfully registered, they will receive a confirmation text or email. They will be required to show this confirmation on the date and time of their registration in order to be tested.

More information about the Anaheim Convention Center testing site process may be found at: http://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/supersite.

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District said, “Testing is key to providing people the information they need to make decisions and take action to protect themselves and others, should they test positive for COVID-19.”

Starting on Wednesday, July 15, the Anaheim Convention Center site will operate Wednesdays – Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Should Orange County residents have questions, they may contact a 360 Clinic representative at (800) 446-8888. More information about testing as well as other testing sites across Orange County may be found at: ochealthinfo.com/covidtest.

“As Orange County’s largest city, Anaheim is joining with the County to meet the challenge of coronavirus,” said Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu. “No other city has the space and skills to make this happen on this scale. This will expand testing for Anaheim and all of Orange County at a critical time.”

Orange County has conducted more than 307,400 PCR tests as of July 12 with 24,715 people testing positive. More than 420 people have died from the disease in Orange County – more than half of that number at skilled nursing facilities.

“This mirrors what the state sites have been able to do and adds major additional capacity for those not able to get tested because of the overwhelming demand,” said Orange County Agency Director and Acting County Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau.

More Information:

OC Health Care Agency Network of Testing, visit ochealthinfo.com/covidtest

To find out what to do while waiting for test results or if a COVID-19 test is positive, go to ochealthinfo.com/slowthespread