Council OKs senior transportation contracts

The City Council on Monday, May 11, unanimously approved a three-year contract with OCY Management, LLC, and Parking Concepts, Inc., to provide senior and disabled transportation. The cost: $724,000 maximum.

OCY Management will provide the Dial-a-Ride service.

Parking Concepts will provide the Shuttle Service.

This was a Consent Calendar item. The council doesn’t talk about consent items unless a council member pulls one individual discussion. Nothing was pulled from this week’s calendar.

The council also authorized the city manager to extend the contract with OCY Management for two more two-year terms for a maximum $60,000 each year.

The council also authorized the city manager to extend the contract with Parking Concepts for two more two-year terms for the same as the previous term, adjusted for the Consumer Price Index. The CPI increase would be topped at 5%.

Background

“The City of Seal Beach operates a Senior Transportation Services program for its qualified senior and disabled residents,” according to the staff report by Community Services Coordinator Anthony Nguyen.

“This program comprises two distinct services: the shuttle service and the Dial-a-Ride service. The program is partially funded by two sources, both provided by the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA): the Senior Mobility Program (SMP) and the Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities (EMSD) Grant,” Nguyen wrote.

The program requires a competitive process for hiring third-party vendors, according to the report.

“Since May 24, 2021, the City has contracted both services with two different providers: OCY Management, LLC. (OCY Management) and Parking Concepts, Inc., dba Transportation Concepts (Transportation Concepts). As both agreements expire on May 24, 2026, the City initiated a competitive bid process to secure new contracts,” Nguyen wrote.

“Staff issued a Request for Proposals for Transportation Services for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities on November 3, 2025. On January 7, 2026, staff received two (2) proposals for the shuttle service and one (1) proposal for the Dial-a-Ride service,” Nguyen wrote.

“Based on the criteria, the two (2) incumbent service providers were deemed to be the most qualified,” Nguyen wrote.

“Staff reviewed each firm’s cost proposal and found them to be reasonable and comparable with similar senior transportation services programs, despite the rise in overall costs,” Nguyen wrote.

“A total of $263,000 is proposed for the FY 2026-2027 Transportation Services for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities budget,” Nguyen wrote.