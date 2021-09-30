Council OKs new contracts with managerial staff

The Seal Beach City Council this week unanimously approved amendments to the contract with city management staff that include a 3.6% salary increase effective July 1, 2021. No council member or Seal Beach citizen commented on the issue.

“These proposed amendments would change the existing executive management employment agreements for the Assistant City Manager, City Clerk, Director of Finance/City Treasurer, Director of Public Works, Chief of Police, and Marine Safety Chief,” according to the staff report by City Manager Jill Ingram.

Due to an error, the resolution attached to the original agenda package left out the city clerk. City Clerk Gloria Harper advised the council of this omission and said that a revised version of the resolution had been provided to the council members and posted online.

In addition to the pay increases, the approved contract changes would also:

• Reimburse management employees for career-related college programs that are available to all other Seal Beach employees, according to Ingram’s report.

• Reinstate the car allowance “for business use of personal automobiles for those employees who are not issued a City vehicle at $350 per month,” Ingram wrote.

• “Increase administrative leave from 48 hours to 80 hours,” Ingram wrote.

“The proposed amendments would change specific terms to executive management agreements so that they more accurately reflect standard public sector executive management benefits,” Ingram wrote.

In her report, Ingram argued that this was important for the city to retain senior executive staff.

