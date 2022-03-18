Council appoints new Historical Preservation Committee member

The Seal Beach City Council on March 14, 2022, appointed Margo Wheeler to serve on the city’s Historical Preservation Committee.

She was appointed at the request of District Five Council woman Sandra Massa-Lavitt. Committee members serve indefinite terms.

The council voted 4 to zero to approve Wheeler’s appointment. Wheeler, a Leisure World resident, has a significant background in historic preservation.

Councilwoman Massa-Lavitt had an excused absence from the meeting .

“I’m anxious to be part of the Seal Beach community,” Wheeler said.

The Historic Preservation Committee, a city board, should not be confused with the non-profit entity called the Seal Beach Historical Resources Foundation.

The city received John Devlin’s resignation from the Historic Preservation Committee on Feb. 1, 2018, according to the staff report by City Clerk Gloria Harper.

Massa-Lavitt selected Wheeler to fill the vacancy.

According to her application, Wheeler holds a bachelor’s in economics from California State University Los Angeles and a master’s in urban planning from University of Southern California.

Wheeler wrote that she has been a planning director in several cities and was secretary to the Los Vegas Historic Preservation Commission, as well as the San Bernardino and Palm Springs historic commissions.

She taught historic preservation at Northern Arizona University from 2014-2022.

The committee has not held a meeting in a long time.

“Our records indicate that the Historic Preservation Committee last met on November 3, 2015,” wrote City Clerk Gloria Harper in a March 14 email.

Download QR