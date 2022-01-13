Council appoints interim Finance director

Seal Beach has an interim treasurer/Finance Department director. Her name is Sherry Johnson. She succeeds Kelly Telford, who left Seal Beach at the end of last month. Officially, Telford’s resignation went into effect on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the staff report prepared by Management Analyst Jennifer Robles. However, City Manager Jill Ingram announced Telford’s departure at the last council meeting of 2021.

Johnson’s appointment was on the Consent Calendar. Consent items are approved collectively, without discussion unless a specific item is pulled for separate consideration. This item was or was not pulled.

“Given that the process for recruiting and appointing a permanent Director can typically take several months, the purpose of this action is for the City Council to approve the City Manager’s appointment of Sherry Johnson as Interim Director of Finance/City Treasurer. Ms. Johnson retired from the City of Westminster in February 2021 after dedicating over 24 years of service to the Westminster community,” wrote Robles.

Johnson is retired and will not receive any benefits from Seal Beach, according to Robles’ report. She will be paid the “equivalent” of $91 an hour.

“Ms. Johnson began her tenure with the City of Westminster as a staff accountant and was appointed to Finance Director in 2016. Ms. Johnson was appointed Interim City Manager in February 2020, and served in that capacity until her retirement from the City of Westminster in February 2021,” wrote Robles.

“Ms. Johnson is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and received a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license while working for the Pannell Kerr Forster accounting firm,” wrote Robles.

“CalPERS permits a retiree to return to work for a CalPERS agency, such as the City of Seal Beach, on a limited interim basis. The City Council must review and approve this type of appointment,” Robles wrote.

As a retired annuitant, per CalPERS rules, Ms. Johnson may not exceed 960 hours in a fiscal year and therefore, will be limited to 580 remaining hours based on the hours she worked previous to her appointment with the City of Seal Beach,” Robles wrote.

Download QR