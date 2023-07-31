Come celebrate Benny the Cat’s birthday on Aug. 26

Benny the Cat, a feline ambassador of love, hope and resilience, is excited to announce his upcoming Sixth Birthday Party and fundraiser.

The event is organized by Helen Sanders CatPAWS, a nonprofit feline rescue organization based in Seal Beach, and will take place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marina Community Center, located at 151 Marina Dr., in Seal Beach.

Benny’s journey has been one of triumph over adversity. Rescued as a kitten from a home plagued by animal and domestic abuse, Benny arrived at Long Beach Animal Care Services with broken bones, a fractured jaw and a spirit in need of healing.

CatPAWS provided him with the medical care that helped him walk again—even better, Bev Leifer, a CatPAWS board member, instantly fell in love with Benny and provided him with a loving forever home.

Helen Sanders CatPAWS is dedicated to rescuing high-risk cats and kittens from shelters, providing them with foster care, and getting them ready for forever homes.

Benny’s annual birthday fundraiser supports the vital work of CatPAWS, enabling them to continue their mission in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Benny the Cat’s Birthday Party promises a day of family-friendly fun.

Attendees can enjoy a vendor fair, an included lunch, games and prizes, arts and crafts, face painting, a raffle, and, of course, a birthday cake. The event will also feature adorable adoptable kittens, who, like Benny, are hoping to find their own loving families.

The shelter at Long Beach Animal Care Services will be there with adoptable pets, too. All funds will go to CatPAWS—the parties have raised $10,000 since the first one four years ago.

Tickets for the event are available for $20 and can be purchased in advance at www.helensanderscatpaws.com or at the door. Children aged 10 and younger can attend for free. It’s a family event, after all.

Join Benny and the CatPAWS team in contributing to the ongoing efforts to rescue and rehabilitate cats in our community. Together, let’s stand against animal abuse and spread a message of love and compassion.