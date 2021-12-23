College Park East shines for Christmas

The College Park East Neighborhood Association this week announced the winners of the Annual Holiday Lights Contest. “It was a tough choice,” wrote Patty Campbell in a recent email.
“Our Board members presented the awards this afternoon—a yard sign proclaiming their enhanced neighborhood status plus a $50 gift card,” wrote Campbell.
To see the Christmas lights of College Park East, visit:
• 3551 Almond Ave.
• 3700 Aster St.
• 3611 Camelia St.
• 4789 Candleberry Ave.
• 4480 Elder Ave.
• 4517 Elder Ave.
• 4525 Elder Ave.
• 4348 Hazelnut Ave.
• 4900 Hazelnut Ave.
• 3781 Heather St.
• 3821 Heather St.
• 4208 Ironwood Ave.
• 4633 Ironwood Ave.
• 3590 Primrose Cr.
• 3830 Rose Cr.