College Park East shines for Christmas

The College Park East Neighborhood Association this week announced the winners of the Annual Holiday Lights Contest. “It was a tough choice,” wrote Patty Campbell in a recent email.

“Our Board members presented the awards this afternoon—a yard sign proclaiming their enhanced neighborhood status plus a $50 gift card,” wrote Campbell.

To see the Christmas lights of College Park East, visit:

• 3551 Almond Ave.

• 3700 Aster St.

• 3611 Camelia St.

• 4789 Candleberry Ave.

• 4480 Elder Ave.

• 4517 Elder Ave.

• 4525 Elder Ave.

• 4348 Hazelnut Ave.

• 4900 Hazelnut Ave.

• 3781 Heather St.

• 3821 Heather St.

• 4208 Ironwood Ave.

• 4633 Ironwood Ave.

• 3590 Primrose Cr.

• 3830 Rose Cr.

