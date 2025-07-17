City trash collection resumes

Seal Beach officials announced trash collection would resume Monday, July 14. Last week, the city government announced that trash collection would be delayed.

City Manager Patrick Gallegos told the council at Monday night’s meeting that trash would be picked up all week. (Since you’re reading this on a Thursday, the work should be complete or nearly so.) A notice issued Monday morning, July 14, announced Republic Services had returned to work and would be focused on collecting trash from last week.

“Regular Monday collection routes will be delayed, so customers are advised to leave their containers out if they are not serviced today,” according to the city’s notice.

“Drivers returned to work today at all three Orange County locations affected by picketers, and we are working as quickly as possible to resume regular service,” according to an unsigned email from Republic Services media relations.

A spokesman for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said Seal Beach might no longer be affected in a July 14 morning email.

“The picket lines that were in Orange County have been moved to LA County, so Seal Beach might no longer be affected by the work stoppage,” wrote Project Manager Matt McQuaid for the Teamsters’ Communications Team in a July 14 email.

“Teamsters Local 25, which has extended picket lines to SoCal, goes back into bargaining with the employer tomorrow.

“We have also mobilized additional Republic Services employees to assist in the recovery effort. We are asking customers to continue leaving out their containers until they are serviced,” the email said.

Background

On Thursday, July 9, the city posted a notice on its webpage announcing a delay in trash collection by Republic Services with no further details.

In a press release issued Thursday, July 10, the city of Seal Beach announced that “labor issues” had led to delays in trash collection service by Republic Services. “These issues will not impact Leisure World as they utilize a different waste hauler,” according to the unsigned statement.

On July 11, the city issued another notice. “Due to union activity at Republic Services, there will be a delay in all trash collection services,” the notice said.

“Republic Services has delivered a 40-yard trash container at the City’s Public Works Yard (1776 Adolfo Lopez Drive) for immediate trash disposal needs. For additional public drop-off locations, please call Republic Services at (714) 847-3581,” the notice said.

“Residents in impacted areas are advised to leave trash carts at the curb WITH LIDS CLOSED until they have been serviced. Street sweeping services will circle back through areas missed by delayed trash collection. The Police Department will adjust street sweeping enforcement accordingly,” the notice said.

The city manager provided more information in an email.

“Trash collection in parts of Orange County are facing delays as local sanitation workers honor picket lines in support of strikes on the East Coast,” wrote Seal Beach City Manager Patrick Gallegos in a July 11 email.

“The work stoppage stems from a strike at a Republic Services facility in Boston, where more than 400 workers walked off the job last week, demanding higher wages and better health benefits,” Gallegos wrote.

The strike apparently began on or around July 1, according to various news reports.

It spread out from there.

A press release from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters called the labor action a declaration of war. The undated press release, which appeared online near the end of last week, said The Teamsters were expanding a nationwide strike for what the union called fair contracts at Republic Services.

As of Tuesday, July 15, the Boston strike continued.