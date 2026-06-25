City to buy sweeper for beach area

The Seal Beach City Council unanimously approved the purchase of an industrial power sweeper on Monday, June 22. The sweeper will be used for coastal and street grooming, according to the staff report. The maximum cost: $66,726.23.

This was a Consent Calendar item. The council doesn’t talk about consent items unless a council member pulls one individual discussion. Nothing was pulled from this week’s Consent Calendar.

“The City of Seal Beach (City) currently maintains approximately 1.75 miles of state-owned beaches and conducts routine maintenance along the coastline,” according to the staff report prepared by Sean Low, deputy director of Public Works–Maintenance and Utilities.

One of the things staff does is use a power sweeper and other tools to clear sand areas, walkways, and parking lots, according to Low’s report.

“The City’s existing sweeper has been in service for over 13 years, exceeding the manufacturer’s recommended replacement interval of 10 years,” Low wrote.

“In addition to its age, the equipment operates in a harsh coastal environment where exposure to sand, salt air, and moisture accelerates wear and corrosion.

“As a result, this unit has become less efficient and has experienced increased downtime due to more frequent repairs,” Low wrote.

“Staff evaluated available similar industrial sweepers from multiple manufacturers and recommends replacing the existing sweeper with a Haacker Total Clean PowerBoss Armadillo 9X Industrial Rider Sweeper (Sweeper),” Low wrote.

The sweeper collects a wide variety of debris, according to Low’s report.

The Armadillo 9X sweeper is an off-road vehicle that weighs less than 8,500 pounds, according to Low’s report.

“This equipment replacement would additionally provide less frequent grooming passes along boardwalks, walkways, and lots which further reduce staff time dedicated to this task, enabling more time allocations toward a higher level of service for all residents and visitors alike,” Low wrote.

“This item is already budgeted and will be expensed in the adopted FY 2026-2027 budget,” Low wrote.