City gets College Park East infrastructure grant money

City Manager Patrick Gallegos announced during the Feb. 23 council meeting that the city had received federal funds for two projects: The San Gabriel River Trash Initiative and the College Park East Infrastructure Project.

The Sun reported on the San Gabriel River Trash project funding last week. (See “$1 mil OK’d for river trash project” at sunnews.org.)

“An additional $1.092 million was awarded to fund the preliminary design for stormwater infrastructure improvements in the College Park East neighborhood, aiming to address chronic flooding and enhance public safety, according to the Feb. 15-28 City Manager’s Newsletter.

“We are grateful to Congressman Dave Min who requested congressional funding for these projects as well as our City Council for prioritizing these projects, and Senator Alex Padilla and Assembly Member Diane Dixon for their support; a special thank you to Mayor [Lisa] Landau and Public Works Director Iris Lee for their direct advocacy and persistence in advancing and securing this critical funding,” said Gallegos during his verbal report.