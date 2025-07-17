City extends Psomas contract for EIR for Old Ranch Country Club project

The City Council on July 14 approved an amendment to Seal Beach’s contract with Psomas to continue consulting on the Old Ranch Country Club project. The amendment increase’s Psomas’s compensation by $18,080 for the environmental impact report on the Old Ranch Country Club Specific Plan proposal. The city will be reimbursed, according to the staff report. The amendment also extends the contract to June 30, 2026.

The new compensation would bring the total maximum for environmental impact report consulting to a maximum of $256,473.

“All project costs associated with the Old Ranch Country Club Specific Plan proposal are paid for by the project applicant,” according to the staff report.

The vote was 4 to 0. District Two Councilman Ben Wong was absent.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was pulled at the request of District Four Councilwoman Patty Senecal.

Senecal said the point she wanted to make was that the $18,000 increase would be paid for by the project’s backer. She said she wanted to make sure the public knew that the city was being reimbursed.

Background

This was the second time the council had amended the original contract.

“The ORCC, located at 3901 Lampson Avenue, includes a 30,000 square-foot clubhouse, an eighteen-hole golf course, and various other facilities,” according to the staff report by Planning Manager Shaun Temple.

“The proposed Specific Plan aims to develop new and expanded facilities on the 154-acre site, including overnight accommodations, multi-family and senior housing, a parking structure, and additional amenities,” Temple wrote.

“Due to the project’s complexity and project tasks out of the original scope, additional time and budget are necessary for the completion of the EIR,” Temple wrote.