City Council votes to streamlines electric car charging permit process

Following a public hearing, the City Council voted unanimously on Monday, Nov. 9, to change the way the city issues permits for electric car charging stations.

“In 2015, the State adopted Assembly Bill 1236 (AB 136) to encourage the use of electric vehicles,” according to the staff report by Community Development Director Les Johnson.

Director Johnson told the City Council that staff was made aware of the city’s non-compliance with the state law earlier this year.

“The overall intent of the law, and the proposed ordinance, is to encourage the use of electric vehicle charging stations by removing unreasonable barriers, minimizing costs to property owners and expanding the ability of property owners to install electric vehicle charging stations, while allowing the Building Official to protect the public health and safety,” Johnson wrote.

According to Johnson’s report, the new ordinance “memorializes” the requirements already set out in the State’s Government Code and also complies with three recommendations of the Orange County Grand Jury:

• add an ordinance to the city code streamlining the charging station permitting process.

• Streamline the permit process residences and businesses to get charging station permits “that includes an easy to use checklist,” according to Johnson’s report.

• Describe the permitting process and make the applications available on the city website.

A new permit application and fee for an electric car charging station permit will need to be set up at a future date, according to Johnson.