City Council OKs mid-year budget adjustments

The Seal Beach council on March 14 approved the mid-year budget amendment for a net increase of $338,151 increased expenses, according to the staff report by Interim Finance Director/Treasurer Sherry Johnson. Johnson told the council that none of the budget adjustments were General Fund adjustments. The budget amendment included $49,151 in increased revenues, according to Johnson’s report.

The budget changes, according to Johnson’s report, were:

• Overtime – Non-Sworn: $110,000, an increase of $25,000 from the revised/adopted city budget for June 2021-June 2022.

•Training and Meetings: $35,000, an increase of $25,000.

• Equipment and Materials $70,000, an increase of $39,000.

Those three accounts were for the Supplemental Law Enforcement Services Grant, according to a March 14 email from Johnson. “This grant is noted on page 150 of the FY 2021-2022 budget,” Johnson wrote in her email.

• Grant Reimbursement – PLHA: $49,151. (Apparently no figure was budgeted in the revised/adopted budget).

• Contract Professional: $49,151. (Apparently no figure was budgeted in the revised/adopted budget). The change was apparently for “Permanent Local Housing Allocation – Leisure World bathroom renovation,” according to the budget adjustment. Those two accounts were for the Community Development Block Grant, according to Johnson’s email.

“This grant is noted on page 150 of the FY 2021-2022 budget,” Johnson wrote.

• General Plan – Building: $200,000 (Apparently no figure was budgeted in the revised/adopted budget). This was a special projects account, according to Johnson’s email. You can find it on page 149 of the budget, according to Johnson.

The staff report identified the account amendments by account number, but they did not match the published budget.

“As part of our new accounting software, there was a change to our chart of accounts. As a result, these account numbers no longer match the budget. The revenue accounts now begin with 4’s and the expense accounts begin with 5’s. I am referring to the last segment in the account number. Next year’s budget will reflect the new numbering system. Unfortunately, this year’s budget was published prior to the software change,” Johnson wrote in her email.

