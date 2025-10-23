City asks cable foundation board to sign contract

SBTV3 and city in contract negotiations

The city government is asking the board of directors of the Seal Beach Cable Communications Foundation (SBTV3) to sign a professional services agreement.

The station videos meetings of the City Council, Planning Commission, Environmental Quality Control Board, and special events.

The board members on Thursday, Oct. 16, were given copies of the draft agreement by Seal Beach Recreation Manager Tim Kelsey during the cable foundation’s monthly board meeting.

“The City has been working with the Seal Beach Cable Foundation to create a PSA that memorializes the relationship between the City and the Foundation,” Kelsey wrote in an Oct. 20 email.

“The agreement identifies the services that the foundation provides the City (coverage of meetings and events) and how much the City will compensate the Foundation to provide these services,” Kelsey wrote.

Drafts of contracts are not generally considered public records.

The station has operated without a manager since the resignation in December 2022 of Robin Fort-Lincke.

On April 28, Peter Anninos, chairman of the cable foundation, argued for SBTV3 to receive $115,000 a year from the city. SBTV3 received $90,000 in the 2025-26 budget.

Leisure World news

“As Board President, I can share that the Executive Director search is an ongoing and as with all personnel matters, is confidential,” wrote GRF President Linda Herman in an Oct. 19 email.

“The Board takes this responsibility very seriously and is committed to selecting the right individual for the Executive Director position,” Herman wrote.

“While I can’t share details, I can assure you and our residents that the process is being handled carefully, professionally, and with the best interests of the community in mind,” Herman wrote.