City announces upcoming Strategic Planning meeting

The city of Seal Beach will hold its Strategic Planning Session on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station #48. The meeting will take place in the station Community Room, at 3131 North Gate Rd. This session is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to thoughtful, transparent, and forward-looking governance, according to the press release announcing the meeting.

The yearly meeting does not always happen in the same month.

The Strategic Planning Session provides the City Council and executive staff an opportunity to step back from day-to-day operations and focus on priorities, organizational goals, and community needs. The meeting is designed to foster meaningful discussion, align leadership on shared objectives, and help chart a clear direction for the upcoming year. This year’s session will be staff-led and structured to support productive dialogue and collaborative planning.

Past meetings have been led by consultants.

The Strategic Planning Session is open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend and observe the discussion as the city continues its commitment to transparency, accountability, and community engagement. If you are unable to attend, the meeting will also be audio recorded and made available on the city’s website.

For more information, contact the City Manager’s Office at (562) 431-2527 or visit www.sealbeachca.gov.