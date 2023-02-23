City advises public to prepare as chances of heavy rain, wind, surf, and cold increase

By
Courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department
-
File art

On  Tuesday, Feb. 21,  the  National Weather Service is reporting widespread strong, locally damaging winds tonight with increasing chances of precipitation overnight and widespread moderate to heavy precipitation later this  week.

As  the city prepares for  the  upcoming storm events that have the  potential to bring heavy wind, rains, and high surf, the  Seal Beach officials want to remind the  community how to best prepare for  significant storms.

The Seal Beach Marine Safety, Public Works, and Police departments will  monitor conditions throughout the  duration of the  storm event and will  respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are  encouraged to monitor the  surf and weather conditions and take steps to protect themselves and their property.

• Have pre-filled sandbags available for  immediate use at your home.

• On  nights before trash pick-up days, place trash cans on  the  curbs, not  in gutter.

If gutters fill with rushing water, they can knock over cans and carry garbage down to block storm drain entrances.

Do  not  park cars in front of the  trash cans, so  they are  accessible for  collection.

• If possible, park your cars in your driveway rather than the  street, to protect your engine and electronics. Engine up  towards garage door is safest.

• Please, wait to drive in areas with flooding until floodwaters recede a bit.

Driving on flooded streets cause wakes to form (even at fairly low  speeds) and pushes water up  onto parked cars and into garages.

• Monitor the  Seal Beach Police Department social media outlets (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) for  information updates.

• If you see fallen trees or tree branches, call  the  Seal Beach Police Department non-emergency line  at (562) 594-7232.

Sandbagging Locations

The city will  establish several locations where complimentary sand and empty sandbags are  available for  residents. The sandbag locations are:

• Eighth Street Beach Parking Lot

• Fire Station 44  – Eighth Street and Central Avenue

• Arbor Park – 4665 Lampson Avenue

• Marina Park – First Street and Marina Avenue

Emergency Notification System

AlertOC is a mass notification system used by the  City of Seal Beach and Seal Beach Police Department to issue government related messages to residents and businesses.

All  residential and commercial landline phone numbers are  a part of the  AlertOC system. AlertOC replaced the old “Reverse 911” system.

Residents can register additional cell  phone numbers, text numbers and e-mail addresses at AlertOC.com.

To  receive real time updates, the  SBPD also encourages the  public to sign up  for  Nixle Alerts.

You can do  this  by  visiting https://www.nixle.com/ or texting your zip  code to 888777.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR