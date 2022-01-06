Cessna makes emergency landing in Seal Beach

A small airplane came down on the beach, off the Gold Coast, Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3. According to Seal Beach Police Lt. Nick Nicholas, the Cessna made an emergency landing. Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey said the Cessna experienced engine failure. Two people were aboard.

Lt. Nicholas said no one in the plane or on the ground was injured.

District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick advised that as of 1:54 p.m., the plane was still on the beach. At the time, city officials were awaiting FAA permission to take the plane off the beach. As of 2:46 p.m., Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey said the plane had been moved to the parking lot and would probably be removed Wednesday.

